LEROY — LeRoy’s Razzasque Days kicked off with games and a kid’s parade Friday evening. After being canceled last year due to COVID, residents were happy to see the festival return.
“We’re excited,‘ Sue Avery, one of the vendors, said. “It’s been a part of LeRoy for many years now.‘
Residents had the opportunity to play a variety of kid games over at the LeRoy Covenant Church lawn such as an egg toss, frisbee, penny scramble and a sack race. Afterward, the kids were able to collect their prizes. Many residents were glad to be able to get outside and be with family again after a tough year with COVID.
“It really meant a lot,‘ Cris Raymond said. “People couldn’t get together last year. This is a chance for families to be together again.‘
At 6 p.m. the kid's parade rolled around town. This year’s theme was “Hollywood Blockbuster‘ with kids dressing up as various movie creatures and getting the chance to decorate their bikes and wagons.
Though the parade was small, residents enjoyed watching the kids get involved in the festivities.
“The town is just really excited to get outdoors,‘ Amber Payne, a local resident, said. “The kids are super excited to be involved.‘
As the parade participants were going around the block, people were out judging the costumes and makeshift floats. Resident Ryan Grooters said the parade brought back a sense of community that was missing last year.
“The excitement, the laughter, the kids,‘ Grooters said. “It’s great to have it back.‘
