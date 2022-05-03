CADILLAC — A 38-year-old LeRoy woman faced a larceny offense during her arraignment Monday in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Bridget Marie Cousino was charged with one count of larceny in a building, cash and files, for her connection with an incident on April 4 in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charge, which enhances the offense to 1.5 times the maximum sentence.
If convicted, Cousino faces up to six years in prison and/or $7,500 in fines and fees.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Cousino is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court released Cousino on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on May 10.
