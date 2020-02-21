LeRoy woman charged with possession of meth

CADILLAC — A 30-year-old LeRoy woman was charged with a single methamphetamine-related offense after she was arraigned Thursday in 84th District Court in Wexford County.
Casey Rae House was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for her connection with an incident on Feb. 19 in Cadillac. If convicted, House faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $30,000 in fines and fees.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. House is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on March 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.