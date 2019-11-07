Less than 1,000 City voters cast ballots Tuesday

CADILLAC — Very few Cadillac residents performed their civic duty Tuesday.
Cadillac, which is a city of 10,453 according to a July 2018 Census Bureau estimate, saw just 992 people vote Tuesday in the city council election. There are 7,401 registered voters in Cadillac.
The Wexford County Board of Canvassers certified the election Wednesday afternoon.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether city voters took advantage of Michigan’s new law permitting same-day voter registration.
Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman said turnout was similarly low in other Wexford County communities with issues on the ballot.
It’s not uncommon for non-presidential years to have low voter turnout.
Last year, 3,797 voted in Cadillac in November, when state and congressional races were up for grabs.
Even more people voted in November 2016 when President Donald Trump was elected; 4,188 cast in-person and absentee ballots, records show.
Tuesday’s turnout is significantly less than the turnout in November 2015. In the general election four years ago, 1,474 voters cast ballots (there were 7,267 registered voters that year).
After Tuesday’s election, Cadillac Mayor Carla Filkins issued a statement stressing the importance of voting.
“It is so incredibly important that when we have an opportunity to voice a choice for community leadership we use it,‘ she said.
Cadillac voters mostly voted to stay the course, re-electing Robert Engels in Ward 3 and re-electing Filkins, who was unopposed, as mayor. But in Ward 1, Shari Spoelman, a 12-year veteran of the city council and the mayor pro-tem, was ousted in favor of retired city employee Bryan Elenbaas, 541 (Elenbaas) to 424 (Spoelman).
City council typically holds a ceremonial swearing-in for new council members on the Tuesday after Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, though Elenbaas’s term will be effective on Jan. 1, 2020.
There are three remaining city council meetings in 2019. One is in November and two are in December.
