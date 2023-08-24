Lester Street reconstruction not expected to be finished until third week of school

CADILLAC — It was announced recently that the reconstruction of Lester Street won’t be finished before the start of school.
Cadillac Director of Finances Owen Roberts told the Cadillac City Council on Monday that crews don’t expect to have the project finished until the third week of school, in mid- to late September.
Roberts previously informed council that the project has encountered some delays due to “underground utility issues.”
Part of the street reconstruction includes the replacement of the underground water main, and sanitary and storm sewer installation.
The $1.1 million project also includes pavement, concrete curb and gutter replacement; and the addition of several sections of sidewalk near Franklin Elementary School.
City staff have been in contact with Franklin Elementary Principal Jaime Heuker about the delays. Roberts said she has expressed gratitude about the new sidewalks — which will improve student safety — and that she was ready to work with the city to make adjustments if the road wasn’t ready for use by the time school starts.
This week, the school sent a note to parents stating that while construction will cause some disruption to access of the front parking lot, the city has been working to create a temporary drive from Lester Street to the parking lot.
All traffic for the front parking lot on Lester Street will have to use west Evart Street which will take you to a temporary drive that will give you access to the front parking lot. The side parking lot off Evart Street by the cafeteria will also be open.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.