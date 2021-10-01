It may not have the same fanfare as the middle of November, but make no mistake, many outdoorsmen and women had a little pep in their step Friday.
The current portion of the archery deer season opens Friday and will remain open until Nov 14. It then reopens on Dec. 1, after the firearm season closes, and will remain open through Jan. 1.
Hunters who have viewed the 2021 Hunting Digest may have noticed a few regulation changes in place this year, including a universal antlerless license that can be used across deer management units in most of the state. Some northern Upper Peninsula DMUs are closed to antlerless deer hunting, and two U.P. DMUs, 351 and 352, require an access permit along with the universal antlerless license.
REPORT DEER HARVEST ONLINE
Beginning Oct. 1, hunters may report their deer harvest online. The DNR said reporting is optional but highly encouraged. All data collected helps the DNR to manage the deer population in Michigan.
You can report your harvest at Michigan.gov/DNRHarvestReport.
IMPORTANT REGULATIONS TO REMEMBER
When heading out to hunt, the DNR said archery hunters should also get familiar with regulations regarding baiting and feeding, the universal antlerless license and antler point restrictions.
The baiting and feeding ban is still in effect in the entire Lower Peninsula and the Core Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance Area in the Upper Peninsula.
The only exception to the ban is for hunters with disabilities who meet specific requirements. They may bait in the areas where it is banned five days before and during the Independence hunt, Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, only.
The DNR also is reminding hunters that new this year the universal antlerless deer licenses may be used on public or private land in any deer management unit open to antlerless hunting. The DNR also said some hunters in the Upper Peninsula, Deer Management Units 351 and 352, will need to have an access permit along with a universal antlerless deer license to hunt antlerless deer.
When it comes to antler point restrictions, the DNR said reminds hunters in the mainland Lower Peninsula may harvest an antlered or antlerless deer on their deer or deer combo licenses during archery, firearm and muzzleloader seasons.
FILL THE FREEZER, HARVEST A DOE
The DNR also is reminding hunters in areas with high deer numbers or in a disease-prevalent area that they might want to consider taking a doe to help in managing the deer herd.
Harvesting does is a key element in deer management. It is important to consider increasing doe harvest in areas with stable or overpopulated deer numbers to ensure that deer numbers stay within healthy population ranges, according to the DNR.
This is especially crucial in known disease areas, where deer numbers often need to be lowered to help minimize the future spread of the disease.
NORTHERN LOWER PENINSULA OUTLOOK
In the 2020 hunting season, DNR statistics showed the northern Lower Peninsula saw an estimated harvest of 135,906 deer, which was up 7% from 2019. While buck harvest declined about 5% — from 68,168 in 2019 to 64,725 last year — antlerless harvest increased by 21%, with more than 12,000 additional antlerless deer taken in 2020 than in 2019, according to the DNR.
Winter 2020 didn’t seem to have adverse effects on the deer herd in the Northern Lower Peninsula region due to fewer periods of extreme cold and an overall shorter winter. Another important factor that ensured winter survival was forest management practices including new growth of young trees and leaving treetops from harvested trees, which provided plenty of browse for deer throughout the winter, the DNR said.
The mast crop in the northern Lower Peninsula this year looks good, except in places that were affected by gypsy moth infestations. Those areas are not likely to see much in terms of acorn production. Elsewhere, the DNR said acorns and soft mast, including apples on old homestead sites, blackberries and hawthorn are all producing nicely.
Deer numbers look very good in many locations, though it’s important to point out that deer are not evenly distributed across the landscape, and certain areas may hold fewer deer than others. Overall, DNR staff is seeing good fawn production this year, with many twins trailing does.
The spring and summer rains seemed to provide optimal forage for deer, and the bucks have been turning that into nice antler growth. The DNR said there are some reports of people seeing better bucks relative to recent years — something hunters can start getting excited about. In some locations, there is still a long way to go toward balancing the buck-to-doe ratio, so DNR said hunters are encouraged to take advantage of new regulations that allow antlerless deer to be taken on the deer and/or deer combo license during firearm and muzzleloader seasons.
Bovine tuberculosis surveillance is still a priority in the northern Lower Peninsula, with testing occurring in the primary counties of Alcona, Alpena, Montmorency and Oscoda, but also in all surrounding counties, including Cheboygan, Crawford, Iosco, Ogemaw, Otsego, Presque Isle and Roscommon, according to the DNR. TB is a significant threat to the livestock industry, and hunters wanting to do their part to assist with surveillance can have their deer tested at any check station this year.
DNR deer check station hours, days of operation and locations will again be limited in 2021. The closest station will be Paris Field Office, 22250 Northland Dr.
Paris Field Office will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov.15-18. To find a complete list of deer check stations, go to Michigan.gov/DeerCheck.
