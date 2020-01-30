LANSING — Telling legislators and fellow Michiganders "impatience is a virtue," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vowed to use her executive powers to improve Michigan's roads.
Whitmer, in giving her second State of the State address, said Plan A would have been the 45-cent gas tax increase she proposed in 2019 as a way to fix the (darn) roads. But the legislature didn't bite and didn't offer "serious" solutions, she said.
So, on to Plan B. She told legislatures she would ask the State Transportation Commission for bonds to improve major trunk line roads.
Michigan will borrow $3.5 billion to rebuild the state's deteriorating highways and bridges over five years, the governor announced Wednesday. She called it a fiscally responsible move after the Republican-led Legislature rejected her proposed fuel tax hike.
The bonding plan will enable the state Department of Transportation to do about twice as much construction on I-, U.S.- and M-numbered routes as it can now, she said. The funds would not be used to repair local roads.
Whitmer placed crumbling local roads at the feet of legislators while taking credit for improvements on major state roads.
"From now on, when you see orange barrels on a state road, slow down and know that it's this administration fixing the (darn) roads ... We still need the legislature to come up with a real long term solution to fix the roads," she said. "So the next time you're driving down your local street and hit a pothole or see a bridge close, call up the leadership in this building and encourage them to act."
Reconstructing, rather than resurfacing, state roads in high-traffic areas with the greatest need and getting to the projects sooner will save about $365 million in the long term, Whitmer told The Associated Press ahead of the speech, because construction costs will be higher as time passes. Pavement will last 25 to 35 years instead of five to seven years, she said. She pointed to low interest rates and noted that state debt payments for old borrowing will drop significantly in coming years.
“Dollars that are bonded will be going toward rebuilding long-term assets. So it’s not for short fixes. This is for reconstruction,‘ Whitmer said in the interview.
The plan, dubbed “Rebuilding Michigan,‘ is not a surprise. During her 2018 campaign, Whitmer said she would ask voters to pass a multibillion-dollar bond if she ran into legislative resistance to “user fees‘ such as higher gas taxes.
While her predecessor, Gov. Rick Snyder, opposed bonding for roadwork, former Govs. Jennifer Granholm and John Engler used the tactic in the 1990s and 2000s.
The State Transportation Commission can authorize the borrowing without voter approval, which it will do at a meeting Thursday. It also is expected to revise Michigan’s five-year project list then. Whitmer cited Interstate 275 in Detroit as an example of a project that was being bid for resurfacing and will instead become a reconstruction job.
Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, was concerned about Whitmer's proposed bonding approach, noting that the state is still paying off bonds from Granholm and Engler's terms in office.
“We saddled my granddaughter with a debt she’s going to have to pay in her 20s,‘ VanderWall said of Whitmer's decision to use bonds to pay for road reconstruction.
Under State Transportation Commission policy, Michigan’s debt service on State Trunkline Fund bonds is limited to $300 million, or a quarter of the revenue collected annually from state fuel taxes and vehicle registration fees. The state can pay up to $182 million more annually toward debt initially and not exceed the cap.
Also, payments on past borrowing — $118 million this fiscal year — will drop gradually and substantially, to $6 million by the 2027-28 budget year, according to the nonpartisan House Fiscal Agency.
The new bonding will not address local roads, unlike under her 2019 proposal, which would have pumped $1.4 billion more into state roads and an additional $400 million into local roads than under current law.
Rep. Michele Hoitenga wasn't impressed with Whitmer's speech. Local legislators are all Republicans, while Gov. Whitmer is a Democrat.
"I didn't hear anything with any specifics or real substance," said Rep. Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton. "It was the shortest State of the State I've attended in the three years I've served. I'm not sure Governor Whitmer had a lot to tout about."
Whitmer had warned listeners that her speech would be "shorter than usual."
"Believe me, the people of Michigan don't want more ceremony," Whitmer said. "They want concrete action. And sometimes, they just want concrete."
But VanderWall said there were several things he believed he could work with the governor on, including an opioid task force, reducing the cost of prescription drugs, and in-home visits for new moms, though he stressed the importance of statewide, not regional, programs.
Moms in his district are just as valuable as moms in other districts, VanderWall told the Cadillac News in a phone interview after the speech Wednesday night.
Whitmer's speech also touched on a recent reduction in car insurance rates, education funding, skills funding, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA form), and maternal death.
"This year, my budget proposal will extend health coverage for low-income women who have had babies," Whitmer said. "We will extend postpartum care from 16 days to one full year after giving birth."
Whitmer highlighted disparate outcomes for mothers of color. Black women are three times more likely to die of pregnancy-related causes than white women, she noted. Whitmer called for doctors to be trained to recognize bias toward patients of color.
"The health of our state is only as good as the health of our residents," she said.
The State of the State address was the start of a busy nine days in which she also will deliver Democrats’ national response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address and present her budget proposal.
