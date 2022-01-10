MCBAIN — Kids from Lake City and McBain gathered at the McBain Community Library to kick off the Battle of the Books reading program Saturday morning.
“Battle of the Books is a reading program for kids grades fourth, fifth, and sixth,” Library Director Laura Marion said. “It’s a team-based project where teams of four to five children are able to read a group of books.”
After reading the books, Marion said the teams participate in a series of battles, with the grand championship coming on March 12 with teams from Houghton Lake and Roscommon. The winner of the finals will receive a Sir Bob statue, the program’s mascot, and a plaque.
Marion said this year’s program will feature six teams with close to 30 participants.
For the kickoff, the participants finalized their teams and one parent was assigned to coach each team. The teams then learned about the rules of the program and the seven books they’ll be required to read.
The participants also learned the name of the Michigan author, Danica Davidson, who they will get to meet on Feb. 2 during the library’s Virtual Michigan Author Day.
For the kids who’ve not been to McBain before, Marion said Saturday’s kickoff gave them a chance to see a new place in Northern Michigan.
“Because we meet at McBain every time the new students that have never done it before, it gives them a chance to see McBain if they’re not from McBain and kind of get used to the area,” Marion said.
Upon learning the rules, participants then got to express their creative side by coming up with a team name and designing a logo. Marion said the team’s logos will be placed on T-shirts.
Once the logos are drawn, she said the library will send them off to B and D Classic Sewn, an embroidery shop in McBain. The shop will put the logos on the shirts, which the teams will receive during their mock battle on Feb. 12.
As the kids wrapped things up, Marion said the kickoff event was a great opportunity to get everyone organized and up to speed with the program.
“It’s a nice day, and it’s exciting getting things passed and organized,” Marion said.
