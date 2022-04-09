CADILLAC — Withstanding the cold, snow and rain, the dedicated dockers of Cadillac camped out Friday evening to secure their lakeside spot. Yes, Dock Wars is here again.
The Lake Cadillac shoreline was speckled with shanties, tents and chairs, some occupied by those who have been committing to Dock Wars for years. Nick Ruppel has been securing his spot, successfully, for about nine years, and he’s been lucky enough to keep an eye on it from his property along North Boulevard.
On Friday, he started out at 8 a.m. in an ice shanty, but eventually made his way over to his yard. He said there are plenty of familiar local faces to see each year, but that some people come from quite a ways away to have a chance at getting a dock.
Although there have been some tense Dock Wars in the past, this year has been pretty mild, according to Cadillac resident Dee Dee Ptaszek. After moving to the area in 2019, her niece and nephew were able to give her a heads-up on the Dock Wars system, and for the last two years, she’s been able to put one in. At spot number 11, she said it’s convenient for the summer because she can walk right down the street. Ptaszek had been waiting in the cold since about 12:30 p.m., and was still unsure if she’d be able to make it through the night and into the early morning when the time comes to make dock spots official.
“I wish Mother Nature was cooperating a little bit better,” she said.
About halfway down the 40-spot line was Ryan Hillard, who had been holding the spot on a brief shift for a friend at work. He said he’s been helping to put the dock in for the last couple of years, and they almost missed their chance this year.
“We’re busy at work this week,” he said. “So, we weren’t sure if we were gonna be able to do it.”
It’s the first year Hillard has been a stand-in, but from what he can tell, he said people generally come for their traditional spot. Seeing a full line was expected.
Tradition is really what Dock Wars is all about, according to Eric Ballen. Some people have been taking hold of the same spot for 10 years or more.
“It’s almost like a thing that’s passed down to people,” he said, “in a weird roundabout way.”
Even when a spot is expected, there is still a chance that it can be taken up by someone else, if no one is there to hold down the fort. Having arrived at 7 a.m. with a small shelter, food, water and his phone, Ballen is confident he’ll be ready when registration arrives at 10 a.m. Saturday.
