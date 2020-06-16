CADILLAC — School's out, the days are getting longer, and restrictions related to the COVID-19 are starting to loosen.
It is starting to feel like summer in Northern Michigan. While the Cadillac area doesn't have a drive-in theater, one Haring Township restaurant is thinking outside the box to help generate some business. Little Mexico, 2172 N Mitchell St., is a restaurant but on Saturday they also will try their hand at becoming a make-shift drive-in theater in its parking lot.
Christina Guerrero, who co-owns the restaurant with her husband Jose and business partner Juan Torres, started thinking about how they could get people to eat at their restaurant during the current global COVID-19 pandemic.
"The idea came during the coronavirus (pandemic). How can we practice social distancing and help people eat out," she said. "A few other places in Texas and Arizona were doing it and they said it was going well."
Admittedly, Guerrero said the idea was thought of before the Stay at Home order was lifted by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, but with the weather now becoming more summer-like this Saturday will be the first time they will show a film. A test run was done Sunday and with the things learned from that, Guerrero said they are ready to go.
She also said Cadillac resident and CyberNet Solutions Vice President David Ebaugh helped to set up the screen and the sound through an FM transmitter free of charge.
"This will probably be a couple of times a month if not every weekend. It depends on how tired I am," Guerrero joked. "If I can get a bigger crew, we might even do it on Friday and Saturday."
While the movie is set to start at 10 p.m., Guerrero said food can be ordered from the full menu until 9:30 p.m. Afterward, Guerrero said there will be concessions items such as popcorn and candy and they may keep the fryer open in the restaurant. The parking lot will be opened for the drive-in at 9 p.m.
Guerrero said they got permission from the landlord at the shopping center where the restaurant is located as well as permits from Haring Township. They also took out special insurance. As for being able to show the movie, Guerrero said they got a license through Swank Motion Pictures Inc. They are asking people to vote on which movie they should show Saturday through their Facebook page. The choices include the live-action version of "Aladdin," "Abominable," the live-action version of "The Lion King," and "The Secret Life of Pets 2."
Guerrero said while they were trying to appeal to everyone including kids with the movie selection, they could change up the type of movie they show in the future.
She said there will be roughly 40 tickets for the event and each ticket is for one vehicle. She also said the cost is $20, which will pay for the licensing fee to show the movie. She said any money the restaurant will make will come from food and concession sales.
"They (Swank) have a list of available licensed movies and we picked a few of their top movies," she said.
Tickets for the event will be on sale starting either Tuesday or Wednesday at the restaurant, according to Guerrero.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.