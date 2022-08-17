The dog days of summer may be here, but hints of what’s to come are starting to appear.
This past weekend was proof autumn-like, sweatshirt weather is not too far off. That also means the bevy of hunting opportunities that Michigan presents its residents and visitors is about to explode with outdoor activity.
Andy Williams may sing about the most wonderful time of the year occurring in December but for those who enjoy the outdoors and hunting that time is about to begin.
When it comes to getting ready for the upcoming hunts, there are a few things hunters should do before they head out afield.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources suggests that hunters purchase their licenses now for the hunts they are interested in participating in. The can do that at any retailer where hunting licenses are sold or by going online to michigan.gov/dnrlicenses.
The DNR also suggests reviewing the 2022 regulations for the hunt you are interested in participating in and keep them handy. All 2022 hunting digests can be viewed online at michigan.gov/dnrdigests. They also are usually available at the retailers where a hunter purchases their licenses or local DNR offices.
The DNR also suggests all hunters, regardless of their ability or the number of hunts they have participated in, review safety standards.
This includes the need for all first-time hunters born on or after Jan. 1, 1960, required to take and pass a hunter safety course. You will not be able to purchase a base license other than an apprentice license unless you can prove successful completion of a hunter safety course.
The DNR also suggests looking at general safety reminders, firearm safety tips, tree stand safety tips and hunter orange regulations and being mindful of not trespassing on private property.
Finally, the DNR suggests scouting for a hunting spot before going out for the first time this fall.
To help, the DNR recommends using Mi-HUNT, which shows approximate boundaries of lands open to public hunting, including public hunting land and private land, open to the public for hunting. It also contains up-to-date information to help you plan your next hunting trip, including ground cover types, nearby recreational facilities, trails and more.
If hunting grouse or woodcock is your niche, the DNR said utilizing a Grouse Enhanced Management Site is a good idea.
There are six GEMS throughout the northern Lower Peninsula and 13 sites across the Upper Peninsula. These sites are specifically managed for grouse and woodcock habitats, optimizing the chances of a successful bird season. They also include mowed walking trails, abundant young forest cover and open parking areas with trail maps.
Each site offers a unique hunting trip and hundreds of acres of publicly accessible land. Eighteen sites are equipped with a map, information kiosk and hunter walking trails. If you’re looking for a more remote experience with no trails, check out the Norwich GEMS, located in the Ottawa National Forest.
Similarly, Michigan’s Wetland Wonders are premier managed waterfowl hunt areas. These areas provide exceptional waterfowl hunting opportunities and are funded by hunting license fees and area use fees. They are open for anyone to visit, use and enjoy most of the year.
Finally, Michigan has a system of publicly owned lands managed for wildlife habitat, wildlife watching and hunting. There are more than 100 units in the game and wildlife system covering more than 340,000 acres.
As for the upcoming seasons, deer hunting is celebrated throughout the state, while archery and firearms don’t start until October and November, respectively, some upcoming deer hunting opportunities are coming in the next few weeks.
The Liberty Hunt is scheduled for Sept. 10 and Sept. 11. Michigan’s Liberty Hunt, is a firearm deer hunt on private or public lands for youth and hunters with disabilities.
The early antlerless season is Sept. 17 and Sept. 18 and is open on private lands only. All of the Upper Peninsula is closed for this season.
Another popular hunting season in Michigan is for Black Bears. For those lucky enough to get a license, the time they have been waiting for is quickly approaching in the Lower and Upper Peninsulas.
In the Lower Peninsula, the Red Oak, Baldwin and Gladwin Bear Management Units have bear hunting on Sept. 11 through Sept. 19 and again Oct. 7 through Oct. 13.
In the Red Oak, Baldwin, and Gladwin BMUs, the first day of the hunting season (Sept. 11) and Oct. 7 through Oct. 13 are for hunting with bait or other methods that do not include dogs. In the Red Oak, Baldwin and Gladwin BMUs, dogs must be used to hunt bears during Sept. 18 and Sept. 19.
In the Red Oak, Baldwin and Gladwin BMUs, firearms cannot be used to hunt bear Oct. 7-13. During this time, only archery equipment, including bow and arrow or crossbow, can be used.
Hunters also can enjoy small game hunting throughout the entire state with their base licenses and it includes cottontail rabbit and snowshoe hare, fox and gray squirrels, ruffed grouse, woodcock and pheasant.
COTTONTAIL RABBIT AND SNOWSHOE HARE
Cottontail rabbit and snowshoe hare hunting seasons are open statewide from Sept. 15 through March 31. The daily bag limit is five and the possession limit is 10.
SQUIRREL, FOX AND GRAY
Fox and gray squirrel (black phase included) season is open statewide from Sept. 15 through March 31. The daily bag limit is five and the possession limit is 10.
RUFFED GROUSE
Ruffed grouse season dates, statewide, are from Sept. 15 through Nov. 14 and Dec. 1 through Jan. 1. In zones 1 and 2, the daily bag limit is five, and the possession limit is 10. In Zone 3, the daily bag limit is three and the possession limit is six.
WOODCOCK SEASON OPENS SEPT. 15
The woodcock season now runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 29 statewide. The daily bag limit is three, and the possession limit is nine.
All woodcock hunters must have a valid base license and a free woodcock stamp. The woodcock stamp includes registration with the federal Migratory Bird Harvest Information Program. Shotguns must be plugged so they are capable of holding no more than three shells.
PHEASANT HUNTING, LICENSE REQUIREMENTS AND RELEASE INFORMATION
Pheasant (male only) seasons will begin in October. The daily bag limit is two, and the possession limit is four.
• Zone 1 (Upper Peninsula): Oct. 10 through Oct. 31. See the Hunting Digest for Zone 1 pheasant management unit boundaries.
• Zone 2 and Zone 3 (Lower Peninsula): Oct. 20 through Nov. 14.
• Zone 3 (South of M-20/US-10 and East of US-131, including all of the Thumb, in the Lower Peninsula): Dec. 1 through Jan. 1. See the Hunting Digest for Zone 3 pheasant management unit boundaries.
A $25 license is required for all hunters 18 years old and older to hunt pheasants on any public land in the Lower Peninsula or on lands enrolled in the Hunting Access Program.
You do not need a pheasant hunting license if you are: a private-land pheasant hunter; hunting on public lands in the Upper Peninsula; a lifetime license holder; 17 years old or younger; and only hunting pheasant at a game bird hunting preserve.
As a reminder, the new law, Public Act 262 of 2020, requiring the public-land pheasant hunting license has a sunset date of Jan. 1, 2026.
Money from the new license will be placed into an account to be used for the purchase and release of live pheasants on state-owned public lands with suitable pheasant habitat. Releases are typically conducted during the regular pheasant season, which runs from mid-October through mid-November. It is unknown if a release will happen in 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.