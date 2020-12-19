Ms. Bodes’ McBain Elementary class
Dear Santa,
I would like a robo snake please.
Love,
theo
Dear Santa,
i been relly good this christmas i wish for some fire works and some movis like haery poter or toy spais sips
Love,
odin
Dear Santa,
instead of getting presents from you to me i would like my grandma to get waht she wants dont worry my parents will get me presents.
Mia
Dear Santa,
i whant a i phone case and LED lights and slime
Love,
roland
Dear Santa,
hello santa i want somthing for my mom this chrismas she works at usp so she has a hard time working every chrismas so what i want for chrismas is for her to have a break!
Love,
Madelyn
Dear Santa,
I wish for a nerf ultra 3 and nerf altru 1
Love,
Logan
Dear Santa,
Santa I really haven’t been a good boy lately but I do have a good family and I am really want some cool good big Legos and some fun time during Christmas and I know that it’s not about presidents have a good time getting around the world
Dear Santa,
Hi is,t Henry
santa I wood love drill and a inpact and I know i,m aksing for a lot hop you agrey
Love,
Henry Eisinga
Dear Santa,
Hope you have a good Cristmas.
Love,
Grayson
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year and I really want a phone for Christmas.
I need a phone so I can play games on it and call Mom or Dad if there is an emergency.
From,
Grayson
Bore SC I woud rily rily want and snow bord if you want to not get me anething I am fine or I woud like a cat
Sincerle
Evann Stagg
Dear Santa,
I love December cause i get gifts and get to meet you and your my favorit
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all my toys!
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas!
Hi Santa. For Christmas the first thing on my list is an Ipod and a computer and Ipad. (You can just get me one of those) Then I want a bunch of Legos and a TV for my room because my mom wont let me get one so please get me a TV. And I want a bunch of books like American and Michigan chillers and Dog Man and Bear Grylls and I Survived. And games like Pie in the Face and Avengers Endgame and Spider-man Far from Home and Spider-Man Homecoming and Captain Marvel and Deadpool one and two for movies. And the last thing is an Xbox One and Nerf Guns and Lego Technic.
I have ben realy good this year i would like a jurassic world lego set.
Charlie
Dear Santa,
I really want a GoPro and a few remote sontrol cars and a phone and a And one huge Lamborghini car that the doors open and a few more things that I don’t really know And I want a puppy like a real one
Love,
Brian
Dear Santa,
I want a pet tortus for Christmas and a i-pad, a O.M.G doll that has golden ice skates and a beutieful dress, a phone a pair of headphones, and ice skates and roller skates.
Love,
Charlotte
Dear Santa,
For christmas I would like a double bar, a high beam and the American girl doll Kit.
From,
Ava
Dear Santa,
I would want to have a call of duty world at war for my xbox one.
Love,
Aiden
Dear Santa,
Can I get a automatic 100 shooting nerf gun
Love,
Abe Dezeeuw
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.