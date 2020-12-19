Santa,

I'm so excited for Christmas. I want Ninja Turtle toys, Donny sticks, Paw Patrol toys, Pokemon toys, a Spiderman, dragons, Hot Wheel track, Paw Patrol Mighty Pup game, Turtle Power game and Sharkpedo. Ho! Ho! Ho! Merry Christmas! See you later. Bye.

Tai

Age 2

 

Dear Santa,

I just saw you at the tree farm and forgot most of my list. I have been very good this year and would like you to bring me the whole hard Litten/ Rowlet/ Popplio evolution, 3DS with Pokemon Sun and Moon, lots of Pokemon cards to play with my brothers, a blue and gold microphone, track suits, a PS5 and games to play with Taj, Leo swords, a race track, dinosaurs and Nintendo Switch games. I can't wait for Christmas, I count down the days on a calendar by my bed.

Trae

Age 5

 

Dear Santa,

This year I would very much like a new basketball hoop and basketball, my own personalized basketball jersey, a Nintendo 3 DS, tons of Pokemon cards to play with my brothers, a PS5 with games, silver beaded chains, one million dollars, drone game, a cute kitty cat, Beyblades, Nintendo Switch games, apple seeds, puzzles to do with my mom and board games.

Taj

Age 10

 

Hi Santa

I would like anything baby shark or paw patrol. I also would love to get some cars and trucks and a racetrack for them.. thank you so much

Brantley Mellberg

2 years old

 

Hi Santa

I would like a new case for my phone and a new case for my Pokémon cards please and thank you as well as a shark stuffed animal.. thank you

Alexzander Mellberg

 

Hi Santa I would like Crayola scrubbing pets for Christmas and more barbie dolls and a barbie car and chocolate too please.

Thank you

Magnolia

5 years old

 

Hi Santa! I'm excited to build a snowman! For Christmas I want a green monster truck, a r/c wall climbing car, punch balloons and a green drone! Thank you and me love you. Thanks for bringin' me presents. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Sawyer

Age 4

 

Dear Santa,

I really really want a apple phone so if you can get me one I will freak I will also freak if you can get me a normal samsung phone it is fine I also want a really cool lego set plus a couple cars. I want a couple car models also can I get mario kart the game for Nintendo switch. Can I get a couple good movies too please. Can I get something for my Dad to he wants a good smelly candle and my Mom wants good flannel jammies. So I hope you have a very merry Cristmas and have safe traveles with those magical rain deer of yours so yah have some good cookies and milk and a great merry jolly Cristmas with Mrs. Clause!

From,

Brenden Jake Miller

 

Mrs. Bailey’s 1st Grade Class Forest View Elementary

 

Dear Santa,

I should be on the nice list because I do my best at school. I would like minecraft legos.

Merry Christmas!

Love,

Noah

 

Dear Santa,

I should be on the nice list because I do my best at sclool. I would like a nerfgun.

Merry Christmas!

Love,

Carter

 

Dear Santa,

I should be on the nice list because I listen to my friends.

I would like pokemon makeup stuf.

Merrey Christmas!

Love,

Kemper

 

Dear Santa,

I should be on the nice list because I would like a LOL doll and pokemon and a lof of makup stuff.

I hope you hav a marry christmas!

Love,

Piper

 

Dear Santa,

I should be on the nice list because I am nice to my family.

I would like some more osmo stuff.

Merry Christmas!

Love,

Sophia

 

Dear Santa,

I should be on the nice list because I help my mom do dishes

a game.

Merry Christmas!

Love,

Silas

 

Dear Santa,

I should be on the nice list because I do the dishes that my sister don’t do. I would like some officer stuff and gun stuff.

Merry Christmas

Love,

Cotton

 

Dear Santa,

I should be on the nice list because share my toys. I would like a Thor toy.

Merry Christmas!

Love,

Owen

 

Dear Santa,

I should be on the nice list because I feed my cat. I would like my famly to hav the best christmis evr and an LOL doll.

Merry Christmas!

Love,

Alana

 

Dear Santa,

I should be on the nice list because I play with my sister. I would like a Sonic toy.

Merry Christmas!

Love,

Bram

 

Dear Santa,

I should be on the nice list because I feed my dog. I would like a motorcycle.

Merry Christmas!

Love,

Joey

 

Dear Santa,

I should be on the nice list because I am thankful for Mrs. Perrin and Mrs. Bailey. I would like more spiderman stuff.

Merry Christmas!

Love,

Malachi

 

Dear Santa,

I should be on the nice list because I feed my dog. I wont a game.

Merry chris mas

Love,

Jeremy

 

Dear Santa,

I should be on the nice list because I work my hardest. I would like a snow globe collection. have a merry christmas!

Love,

Hudson

 

Dear Santa,

I should be on the nice list because I clean the yard would like some pokemon cards.

Merry hristmax!

Love,

Tucker

 

Mrs. Dietlin’s fist grade class Lincoln Elementary

 

Dear Santa,

I should be on the nice list because I lisin the first time. I would like a gaming computer.

Merry Christmas

Love,

Finn

 

Dear Santa,

I should be on the nice list because i am nice to my brother. I would like a doll hous.

Merry christmas!

Love

Brie

 

Dear Santa,

I should be on the nice list because I am nice to my mom.

I would like a LOL doll.

Merry christmas.

Love

Lydia

 

Dear Santa,

I should be on the nice list because I am kind to mi friends. I would like babe auliv.

Merry christmas

Luve.

Amelia

 

Dear Santa

I should be on the nice list because I help mom. I would like unicorn.

merry christmas.

love

Jordyn

 

Dear Santa,

I should be on the nice list because I help out. I would like lego.

merry christmas

Love,

Skyler

 

Dear Santa,

I should be on the nice list because help miy famile. I would like a remote control car. merry christmas.

love,

Ara

 

Dear Santa,

I should be on the nice list because I help do chors. would like makeup

merry christmas

love

Nevaeh

 

Dear Santa,

I should be on the nice list because I help my mom. I woud like a real unicorn

Merry christmas.

Love

Elohi

 

Dear Santa

I should be on teh nice list because I hep mi dAd I would like a toy robot

merry christmas

love

Wyatt

 

Dear Santa,

I should be on the nice list because I help my brother I would like.

merry christmas.

love

Ayden

 

Dear Santa,

I should be on the line liet becouse I help my brother.

O would Transformr

Merry christmas

love

Dominic

 

Dear Santa,

I should be on the nice liest because I help clean. I would like trolls

merry christmas

love.

Jemmal

 

Dear Santa,

I should be on the nice list decause I help clean. I would like a unicrn.

Merry Christmas

luv

Lexi

 

Dear Santa

I should be on the nice list because I help my brother.

I would like LOL doll.

Merry Christmas

Love

Layla

 

Dear Santa

I should be on the nice becuase I help my friends. I would like nendo scich.

Merry Christmas

love

Gauge

