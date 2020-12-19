Santa,
I'm so excited for Christmas. I want Ninja Turtle toys, Donny sticks, Paw Patrol toys, Pokemon toys, a Spiderman, dragons, Hot Wheel track, Paw Patrol Mighty Pup game, Turtle Power game and Sharkpedo. Ho! Ho! Ho! Merry Christmas! See you later. Bye.
Tai
Age 2
Dear Santa,
I just saw you at the tree farm and forgot most of my list. I have been very good this year and would like you to bring me the whole hard Litten/ Rowlet/ Popplio evolution, 3DS with Pokemon Sun and Moon, lots of Pokemon cards to play with my brothers, a blue and gold microphone, track suits, a PS5 and games to play with Taj, Leo swords, a race track, dinosaurs and Nintendo Switch games. I can't wait for Christmas, I count down the days on a calendar by my bed.
Trae
Age 5
Dear Santa,
This year I would very much like a new basketball hoop and basketball, my own personalized basketball jersey, a Nintendo 3 DS, tons of Pokemon cards to play with my brothers, a PS5 with games, silver beaded chains, one million dollars, drone game, a cute kitty cat, Beyblades, Nintendo Switch games, apple seeds, puzzles to do with my mom and board games.
Taj
Age 10
Hi Santa
I would like anything baby shark or paw patrol. I also would love to get some cars and trucks and a racetrack for them.. thank you so much
Brantley Mellberg
2 years old
Hi Santa
I would like a new case for my phone and a new case for my Pokémon cards please and thank you as well as a shark stuffed animal.. thank you
Alexzander Mellberg
Hi Santa I would like Crayola scrubbing pets for Christmas and more barbie dolls and a barbie car and chocolate too please.
Thank you
Magnolia
5 years old
Hi Santa! I'm excited to build a snowman! For Christmas I want a green monster truck, a r/c wall climbing car, punch balloons and a green drone! Thank you and me love you. Thanks for bringin' me presents. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Sawyer
Age 4
Dear Santa,
I really really want a apple phone so if you can get me one I will freak I will also freak if you can get me a normal samsung phone it is fine I also want a really cool lego set plus a couple cars. I want a couple car models also can I get mario kart the game for Nintendo switch. Can I get a couple good movies too please. Can I get something for my Dad to he wants a good smelly candle and my Mom wants good flannel jammies. So I hope you have a very merry Cristmas and have safe traveles with those magical rain deer of yours so yah have some good cookies and milk and a great merry jolly Cristmas with Mrs. Clause!
From,
Brenden Jake Miller
Mrs. Bailey’s 1st Grade Class Forest View Elementary
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I do my best at school. I would like minecraft legos.
Merry Christmas!
Love,
Noah
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I do my best at sclool. I would like a nerfgun.
Merry Christmas!
Love,
Carter
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I listen to my friends.
I would like pokemon makeup stuf.
Merrey Christmas!
Love,
Kemper
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I would like a LOL doll and pokemon and a lof of makup stuff.
I hope you hav a marry christmas!
Love,
Piper
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I am nice to my family.
I would like some more osmo stuff.
Merry Christmas!
Love,
Sophia
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I help my mom do dishes
a game.
Merry Christmas!
Love,
Silas
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I do the dishes that my sister don’t do. I would like some officer stuff and gun stuff.
Merry Christmas
Love,
Cotton
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because share my toys. I would like a Thor toy.
Merry Christmas!
Love,
Owen
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I feed my cat. I would like my famly to hav the best christmis evr and an LOL doll.
Merry Christmas!
Love,
Alana
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I play with my sister. I would like a Sonic toy.
Merry Christmas!
Love,
Bram
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I feed my dog. I would like a motorcycle.
Merry Christmas!
Love,
Joey
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I am thankful for Mrs. Perrin and Mrs. Bailey. I would like more spiderman stuff.
Merry Christmas!
Love,
Malachi
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I feed my dog. I wont a game.
Merry chris mas
Love,
Jeremy
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I work my hardest. I would like a snow globe collection. have a merry christmas!
Love,
Hudson
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I clean the yard would like some pokemon cards.
Merry hristmax!
Love,
Tucker
Mrs. Dietlin’s fist grade class Lincoln Elementary
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I lisin the first time. I would like a gaming computer.
Merry Christmas
Love,
Finn
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because i am nice to my brother. I would like a doll hous.
Merry christmas!
Love
Brie
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I am nice to my mom.
I would like a LOL doll.
Merry christmas.
Love
Lydia
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I am kind to mi friends. I would like babe auliv.
Merry christmas
Luve.
Amelia
Dear Santa
I should be on the nice list because I help mom. I would like unicorn.
merry christmas.
love
Jordyn
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I help out. I would like lego.
merry christmas
Love,
Skyler
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because help miy famile. I would like a remote control car. merry christmas.
love,
Ara
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I help do chors. would like makeup
merry christmas
love
Nevaeh
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I help my mom. I woud like a real unicorn
Merry christmas.
Love
Elohi
Dear Santa
I should be on teh nice list because I hep mi dAd I would like a toy robot
merry christmas
love
Wyatt
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list because I help my brother I would like.
merry christmas.
love
Ayden
Dear Santa,
I should be on the line liet becouse I help my brother.
O would Transformr
Merry christmas
love
Dominic
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice liest because I help clean. I would like trolls
merry christmas
love.
Jemmal
Dear Santa,
I should be on the nice list decause I help clean. I would like a unicrn.
Merry Christmas
luv
Lexi
Dear Santa
I should be on the nice list because I help my brother.
I would like LOL doll.
Merry Christmas
Love
Layla
Dear Santa
I should be on the nice becuase I help my friends. I would like nendo scich.
Merry Christmas
love
Gauge
