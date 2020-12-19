Mrs. Dennis’ Pine River Elementary class
Dear Santa,
I wold like unspekble mecrh and massive legos and also snipr nerf gun PS5
thank you
Dakoda
Dear Santa,
I was ask mom for a iphone 11 pro and a PS4 Disk that is cold gta5 and a nerf gun that has a lot of bullets and a medium size quad.
Coltyn
Dear Santa,
What I would like for christmas is A popsocket, hairties, water bottles, socks, pencils, face masks, and a bead kit.
Madalynn
Dear Santa,
I want these for christmas pokemon cards and car models and hot wheels and a PS5 Games.
Ceverin
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a lot of nerf guns, legos, remote control stuff, suffed animals, quads, pets, video games, prank stuff, and hot weels
Dierks
Dear Santa,
for christmas I want 20 puppies and a ring pop machine and a happy family and that I get to visit and my mom. I relly want you to celebrate Christmas with us. I want want my own hous. I want a car for my family. If you can get all these thing Just get me what you can.
Have a merry christmas
Victoria
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a puppy please. And a P.S.4. And a water bottle. And a liznd please. And a car please. I hope you have a safe trip.
From David.
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is a baby goat, snow, school, scrunchie, loft, paint, chalk, Eraser pencil. The things I don’t want; coal.
From
Elena
Dear Santa,
Santa I would like some Legos For Christmas and a hoverboard and I would like some nerf guns.
Love,
Kaemen
Mr. Ragatzki’s class at Pine River Elementary
Dear Santa,
I want a WWe game for the xbox one, a vbuck gift card for fortnite a snowboard and a skateboard. A sloth pencil with a sloth on it. And a new phone that has fortnite on it. I would also like a nerf gun also a money in the bank brief case from WWe.
Derek
Dear Santa,
Does Rudolph’s nose still work? I hope so, becaue I want my presents! I really, really want two gopros, tacklebox, bait, and fishing pole. Also, I not touch Noodle, my elf.
Steven
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Clause? I hope Rudolf is dooing well.
Do your reindeed like carrots?
I would like a Nintendo swiwitch cold I also get a sewing machin with xbox money and some squishees. and a makup cit.
Kaydence
Dear Santa,
I want a lego set rccar and BmX!
Jacek
Dear Santa,
I hope you feel well. I hope you feel great and happy. Stay safe and happy. Please tell Mrs. Clause I hope she has a beautiful day and stay safe. I would like some marbles for Christmas. I also like Poke,on cards and toys.
Love,
Nathan
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa, I want a puppy for christmas. How is your reindeer? How do you travel around the world in one whole night? I also want a new doll, some new earrings, a tablet, and a minecraft game on my ps 4.
Emma
Dear Santa,
I want arts craf stuff for christmas I also want american girl Doll stuff. And I want more decorations for my room. and next please give me clothes. I would also want a necklace for two.
Sincerly,
Harper
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa, What I would like for Christmas is a fortnite game for xbox 360. Also i would like new earrings also a new camera And new clothes Also if you have time I would like some Art and crafts stuff.
Sophia
Dear Santa,
I wont 50 pokemon cards and a boy blad a rc car a sleeping bag a camru a rock tumbler ware do you live? how do you get around with out stoping in own day? how is mis satu claos dowing
Josian
Dear Santa,
Hey Santa! Have you seen Rudolph lately? What’s Mrs. Claus doing? So, about what I want, I would like a gopro, 100 pokemon cards, and fortnite plushy
Liam
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I would like a real kitten. dirt bike. quad and side-by-side.
Konnor
Dear Santa,
I would like a stuffed animal puppie Mario and $500
Brooklyn
Dear Santa,
I want a Nintendo Switch with Minecraft and Lego games, and RC Jeep, a ride-on side-by-side, and a four wheeler.
Levi
Dear Santa,
I hope your elves are being good, how is Mrs. Claus? I would like make-up and clothes a cat and slime moon sand.
Jada
Dear Santa,
I want a x box 1, and a RC car, 6 gopros and a male beagle to breed with my female beagle. Also, I’d like the new PS5.
Ayden
Dear Santa,
how old are you. How is miss claus i wolde like a ironman lego set with all of his suits and a captin America lago set with all of his suits I would also like a PS5 game.
Thank you!
Parker
Mrs. Powell’s class at Pine River Elementary
Dear Santa,
I want some bouncy shoes. I want my brother to have a PS5, and my dad to have the rearest gun ever, and I wamt my mom to have bottles of wine, and my brother Paul to have a truck, and Lucy to have a gienet tedey bare.
Ivey
Dear Santa,
I wants you to get me a horse I now it sounv a lot I will use the horse please!!!! my little cousins want play house pleause I’m begging you santa please! I want you to give everybody presents.
Dakoda
Dear Santa,
I want a new bike for christmas please. I would also like a designed dress and farm toys.
Brayden would like a new bike.
Bryce woule like some new tools for fixing stuff.
Kaitlyn would like a shiny car.
Love,
Karyssa
Dear Santa,
I want a computer also key boad and mouse. I also want a PC. thank you. This year is rough. Thank you Santa PS my sister wants a doll for Christmas
Aiden
Dear Santa,
I would like a Calico critter set. Also could you get Walter a play dirt bike? I hope you are doing good. Say “Hi‘ to Mrs. Clause for me!
Blake
Dear Santa,
I want a cure for Covid 19. It is going to take long time to try to do it. I hope scientists can to it. I want an Xbox series x. I want Need for Speed hear Gta5.
Jude
Dear Santa,
I want a crosdow and a mostr truck. and a Panda my brother would want a phone and a tadlit. and a xbox. Mary would want a nuthr dog and fishing pole.
Elijah
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I was wondering if I could have a blood hound puppy. I also want something for my borther, he’s been wantign a Playstation 5. (if you make them). Last but not least for my parents, I want a cruise to Florida.
Ryann
Dear Santa,
I know I haven’t been too good, but I want a fit bit. A good fit bit. For me and my sisters I want a trampoline. For my Parents, milk chocolate. For my Aunt Connie I want her to have company.
Morgan
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I hope everyone gets something they want. Here is something I want… legos! I don’t think you can give gifts to nature, but if you could I would ask for more trees.
Caleb
Dear Santa,
I would like our world to be a better place and our world to be free. I would also like body wash and a designed mask. I really need a fit bit watch. My brother wants a gotta go flamingo and a pawpatrol cub. I also want calico crriters and woodling crriters.
McKalie
Dear Santa,
I would like a PS5. I hope my mom get’s a good present. Lars wantd a knife. Roman want’s a pet fish. willow want’s a baby doll Elle want’s a pet fish.
Ian
Dear Santa,
I want an avengers lego set. My sister wants to go back to school because she’s missing her friends she is in high school.
Blayne
Dear Santa,
I want four nintendo switches and my brother wants kittens.
Carter
Dear Santa,
I wish for a puppy dog to play with my family. I want a PS5 videogame to play with my brother. I want to be with my family. I wish for Call of Duty; Modern Warfare PS 4 videogae disc
Tyce
