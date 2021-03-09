Library returning to normal operations Wednesday

WEXFORD COUNTY — Social bookworms, rejoice; browsing is returning to the library.
The Cadillac Wexford Public Library and its branches will resume normal operations beginning Wednesday, March 10.
The library was closed only for a few months during last year's pandemic lock-down, re-opening for browsing in June of 2020, explained Tracy Logan-Walker, the library's director.
In November of 2020, when the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hit the area, the library scaled back. The branches closed to browsing—wandering the stacks and flipping through magazines was off-limits—but offered curbside service and use of computers and copy machines by appointment.
On Wednesday, restrictions at the library will loosen and the branches will resume "normal operations" meaning in-person browsing will be allowed and computers will be available without an appointment
Some pandemic features, however, will remain.
If you grew to love curbside service, good news: it's staying.
"I'm sure there are going to be some people who still don't feel comfortable being in public places, but there's also a convenience aspect to it," Logan-Walker said.
E-books and audiobooks were available before the pandemic and they'll continue to be available.
"We have had a slight uptick in our ebook usage," Logan-Walker said. "What people mostly utilize is high demand titles, so bestsellers and whatever the most popular thing is."
The library also circulates more audiobooks online than they do physical copies of audiobooks.
"Audiobooks are huge online," Logan-Walker noted.
Logan-Walker acknowledged that the return to normal operation has an emotional element.
"We want to get back to doing the things we have always loved," Logan-Walker said. "Being able to just visit the library, look at the books and make that connection and be with other people. I'm sure it's very comforting."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.