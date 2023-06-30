CADILLAC — Local children will have an opportunity to showcase their decorating skills or just have fun at the Cadillac-Wexford Public Library on Friday, June 30.
“The Challenge” is a food decorating competition based on popular shows such as Chopped, Nailed It and The Great British Baking Show.
Children in grades fifth through 10th are encouraged to participate.
There will be judges for the event, but children might also have the opportunity to judge their decorating skills themselves.
There is no R.S.V.P. to attend the event.
The competition will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the library.
