LAKE CITY -- An eating disorder for one young woman has turned into a mission to help others recover from the same illness.
Lake City High School Senior, Olivia Dolley, has channeled a previously unhealthy relationship with food into an inspirational online blog where food is no longer the enemy.
In her blog Dolley offers personal experience about her journey along with recipes to help others gain insight into how healthy food choices impact their wellbeing.
https://thewellnessspotwithliv.weebly.com/
“That’s the big goal of this food blog — letting people know they are not alone and they can talk to me about their experiences,‘ she said.
Growing up, Olivia Dolley felt an inner drive to be perfect; in school, in sports, and in her outward physical appearance. Like many teenagers, she felt uncomfortable in her own skin.
With a body type she considered bigger and stronger than most of her friends, her pain was even more acute. “I have broad shoulders and more muscular legs. Plus I was short, so not everything distributed out proportionally,‘ she said.
A keen athlete; Dolley enjoys cross country and ran track in middle school. Now in high school, she has discovered an interest in Cross Fit and plans on rowing in college. Still, her athleticism did not protect her from the negative thoughts that plagued her body image.
“Everyone struggles in some sort of way with acceptance of their body. Sometimes, it just doesn’t affect others as strongly,‘ Dolley said.
Dolley's unhealthy obsession with food gave way to poor eating choices and a cycle of binging and purging. Over the years, efforts to rid herself of unwanted calories included physical activity at a level of such extreme intensity that she would purge herself of all the food she’d eaten.
“It’s like something in my mind wasn’t working right. I knew mile after mile, right after a meal, I was going to feel horrendously uncomfortable,‘ she said.
As it progressed Dolley toyed with dangerous diets, including the military diet: a strict diet 3 day eating plan that guaranteed rapid weight loss. She thought of the diets as quick fixes, realizing they would not work in the long term.
She became adept at making up excuses for why she would avoid eating around others. “I was really good at hiding it. I told one friend only,‘ she said.
As her alternate binging-restricting cycle continued, the secret she so carefully hid from family and friends led to growing feelings of shame. As time wore on Dolley developed a form of body dysmorphia and in the mirror saw an image that did not reflect what she considered was acceptable.
This on-off eating disorder continued throughout middle school up until the end of her freshman year.
Over time Dolley started a mental shift in her thinking. In search of a solution, she turned to Youtube to learn from the success stories of other people with similar struggles.
“I was in a very bad headspace and so I started to prioritize my mental health over how I felt; over how I looked," she said. "I got some extra support and while the struggle continues to this day it’s a lot better.‘
An Instagram account Dolley started in seventh grade with pictures of the food she ate to help keep her accountable ultimately became the springboard for her food blog which she designed and published this year.
“The goal with that account was to help me recover from a really bad spot with food and eating, and with body image in general,‘ Dolley said. “I thought, like, oh, this would be cool to put on the internet so that other people can do it and so I decided to make a blog with it. And that's where it got me to where I am today,‘ she said.
Despite occasional relapses, Dolley is better equipped today to make healthier choices about food. Her health and nutrition teacher, Katie Boyer, remembers her struggles with anxiety before and during class.
“I feel like she's kind of found an outlet with figuring out what she can focus on. She’s really dialed in on which food is good for her nutritionally, what’s going to make her feel good or make her run well that day and figure things out to benefit her mood and impact her socially. I teach the kids that health is really a triangle of three, whether it's the physical, the social and the mental and all three, you know, nutrition and exercise to really help with all three of those, and I think she's really found that balance,‘ Boyer said.
Dolley’s interest in helping others learn how food impacts overall health and physical performance in sports has led to a desire to pursue a career in nutrition. She is in the process of getting her Nutrition Coaching certificate through the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) and plans on attending Grand Valley State University.
Dolley’s food blog can be accessed online at: https://thewellnessspotwithliv.weebly.com/about.html
More about Olivia Dolley’s story can be found online at:
https://afoodfriend.com/life-short-count-fruit-loops/
“I hope in theory my stories and thoughts will have helped someone. Whether it’s so they can relate to my story and process or recovery, coping mechanisms, or anything really. Or if they can just listen, get just, and hopefully, practice prevention ways.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.