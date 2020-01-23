Once the cold weather freezes our lakes over, fish must survive under the ice all winter long. They don’t migrate, and they don’t hibernate. How do they do it?
Michigan DNR fisheries biologist Mark Tonello said that fish populations must reduce their activity levels to survive the cold. “Their metabolisms are slow and they’re not super active in the winter,‘ Tonello said. Because of their slower metabolisms during the winter, fish can get away with eating less. This is important because food is less plentiful during the winter. Less light is able to reach plants growing underwater for herbivorous fish species to eat. On the other hand, Tonello points out that carnivorous fish species like northern pike don’t rely on plants for food.
Less sunlight not only means less food for herbivorous fish species, but it also means less oxygen for fish to utilize. Photosynthesis in aquatic plants, just like terrestrial plants, is dependent upon sunlight for generating oxygen. If there is so much snow and ice that light can not get to plants, this hurts oxygen production. Sometimes there just isn’t enough oxygen for all the fish to survive the winter.
“Winterkill‘ is a term that refers to fish dying off during the winter due to suffocation. “You’re getting an oxygen depletion issue,‘ Tonello said. “It tends to be lakes that are shallow‘ and “it tends to happen in winters where there is thick ice and snow cover.‘ Shallow lakes tend to have the oxygen used up more quickly by fish populations and this process can be quickened by dead and decaying vegetation. Aquatic plants that have died due to extended lack of sunlight will begin to decompose. Bacteria involved in the decaying process uses oxygen, and this further contributes to suffocation risks.
Tonello said that Long Lake, Woodward Lake, and Olga Lake are lakes in the area that occasionally experience winter kill. These are relatively small, shallow lakes. However, Lake Cadillac and Lake Mitchell do not have winter kill issues due to the fact that they are relatively deep.
Even when lakes do have winterkill, it usually does not kill all of the fish in the lake. Not all fish species are equally affected by low oxygen levels either. For example, trout tend to require oxygen-rich waters, whereas bullhead tend to tolerate lower oxygen levels better than many other species. Once warmer weather returns, fish reproduce and their numbers are usually able to bounce back. “Most of our fish populations are a renewable resource. There’s spawning that occurs every year,‘ Tonello said.
