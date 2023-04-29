CADILLAC — So far as Sean Reddick can remember, the last time a big-name act stopped in Cadillac was 17 years ago, when Jason Aldean performed at the Wexford Civic Center.
Since then, there’s been a dry spell in Cadillac, but that’s about to change, as Reddick and his business partner and lifelong friend, Jeremy Rose, this year are preparing to bring a slew of major acts to their new facility on 13th Street, aptly named The Venue Event Center.
“We’ve been really wanting to do this for some time,” Reddick said. “We wanted to bring more opportunities to the Cadillac area for people to see these kinds of shows and not have to travel 100 miles or more.”
Reddick, who owns Big Red’s Nutrition and Fitness in Haring Township, and Rose, who owns the Three Oh Eight bar in Manton, along with the Truck Stop on 13th Street (also where The Venue is located), have seen first hand the demand for big acts in the Cadillac area.
They started out last year booking shows of modest size in a building with a capacity of a little over 100 people, but after selling out a number of events such as the Darren McCarty Slapstick Comedy Tour, they recognized the potential for something bigger.
So they built an addition with a capacity of around 350 people, and now they are using the smaller facility as an overflow area, secondary stage and bar — every inch of which they’re going to need for the acts coming up this summer, notably the California rock ‘n roll band Buckcherry, which is booked to play in August. Reddick said within about two days of the show being announced, they sold out of tickets.
“People are wanting it,” said Reddick, who added that it feels like he’s been working his entire life toward creating something like this for Cadillac.
Reddick has extensive experience organizing and marketing shows, including mixed martial arts events, which he did for several years. He also has worked in event security, including for the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City. Reddick said the connections he’s made over the years have proven invaluable for what he’s doing today at The Venue.
The trick to booking bigger acts in smaller cities such as Cadillac is to catch them when they’re already in the state, Reddick said. This is called “routing,” and serves as a way for artists to fill out their schedules when they still have days available.
“Sometimes you have to dig and dig and dig until you find the right person for the right price,” Reddick said.
So far this year, Reddick said they’ve booked Buckcherry and country music legends Collin Raye and Aaron Tippin, who will be performing June 29.
Reddick said they’re hoping to schedule three to four acts a month, many of them “national acts or better,” from a variety of genres.
“We’re trying not to oversaturate too much for any one genre,” Reddick said.
And it isn’t just musicians they’re looking to bring to Cadillac; Reddick said they’ll also be bringing in comedians, magicians and other types of entertainers.
In addition, Reddick said they’ll be hosting events where local acts can compete and potentially win a spot opening up for a bigger name.
Support from the community in bringing national acts to the area has been crucial, which is one of the reasons why Reddick said he and Rose are all about giving back when they can, including by hosting benefits and fundraisers.
“It’s all for the betterment of the community,” Reddick said. “We’re big on that.”
For up-to-date information on all the acts coming up this year, check out The Venue Event Center on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.