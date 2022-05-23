Light poles to be installed at new Cadillac roundabout starting Tuesday

CADILLAC — Installation of lights at the newest Cadillac roundabout at M-55 and Crosby Road is expected to begin this week.
According to a press release issued by project engineer Connie Boice, with Prein and Newhof, installation is scheduled for Tuesday and short traffic delays at the roundabout can be expected at various times on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Traffic will be managed by flag control. Drivers will be directed to drive the opposite direction in the roundabout for intermittent periods of time.
To help avoid delays and reduce the amount of traffic at the roundabout, Boice said drivers are advised to use other routes if possible. The local detour from downtown Cadillac to Baker College/YMCA/ISD is the Warren Street to Lincoln Street detour that was used during construction.
Depending on weather, this work may extend into Thursday. The plan is to have work completed before the Memorial Day weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.