Lighting a candle against abuse

CADILLAC — Once again this year, Oasis Family Resources Center and its supporters will hold a candlelight vigil.
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the center typically holds a candlelight vigil during late October.
“With this vigil we want to remember those who lost the battle, celebrate those that have survived, and connect with those that work to end Domestic Violence,‘ the center said in a news release about the upcoming vigil.
The vigil held by Oasis, which provides shelter and counseling to domestic violence victims and their families, is typically attended by survivors, shelter workers, hospital employees, court employees and police officers, according to Marli Wendel, a volunteer and donor coordinator for Oasis.
Last year, about 50 people attended.
Corey Wiggins, a prosecuting attorney for Wexford County, will speak this year, as will primary and secondary survivors.
“It’s more of a support for past victims more so than new ones,‘ Wendel explained.
The vigil will be held Thursday, Oct. 24 at 5:30 p.m. at the Commons Pavilion in Cadillac. There’s no fee to attend and everyone will receive their own candle. After the vigil, there will be beverages and snacks.
