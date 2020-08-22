Voters in Lake, Missaukee, Osceola, and Wexford counties not only have to decide on which candidates to support in November's General Election but also multiple proposals.
What follows are the proposals voters will be approving or defeating on Nov. 3.
LAKE COUNTY PROPOSALS
Lake County Road Patrol Millage Renewal
Voters are asked to approve the renewal of a millage not to exceed 2.9787 mills for a period of six years beginning in 2021 for the continued funding for the operation of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office road patrol.
MISSAUKEE COUNTY PROPOSALS
Missaukee County Emergency Medical Service Replacement Millage
This is a request for a new additional millage to replace revenue from a millage for the same purpose, which will expire in 2021. The proposal is requesting the millage be increased by 1 mill for a period of eight years starting in 2022. It is estimated it would raise roughly $667,000 in the first year it was authorized and levied.
Enterprise Township Fire Protection Millage Renewal
This renewal request is to allow the Enterprise Township to continue to levy 1.5 mills for a period of four years starting in 2021 for the purpose of continuing fire protection within the municipality including building and equipment maintenance. In the first year, it is estimated it would raise $24,500.
Enterprise Township Road Maintenance and Improvement Renewal
This renewal request is to allow the Enterprise Township to continue to levy 0.5 mills for a period of four years starting in 2021 for the purpose of continuing road maintenance and improvement within the municipality. In the first year, it is estimated it would raise $8,200.
OSCEOLA COUNTY PROPOSALS
City of Evart Fire Millage
Evart voters are being asked to approve 2.0 mills for a period of six years beginning in 2020 to provide funds for operating, equipping constructing and purchasing for the Evart Area Joint Fire Department or for any other purpose authorized by law for fire service purposes. In the first year, it is estimated to generate $61,300.
Evart Township Fire MIllage
Evart Township voters are being asked to approve 2.0 mills for a period of six years beginning in 2020 to provide funds for operating, equipping constructing and purchasing for the Evart Area Joint Fire Department or for any other purpose authorized by law for fire service purposes. In the first year, it is estimated to generate $120,000.
Orient Township Fire Millage
Orient Township voters are being asked to approve 2.0 mills for a period of six years beginning in 2020 to provide funds for operating, equipping constructing and purchasing for the Evart Area Joint Fire Department or for any other purpose authorized by law for fire service purposes. In the first year, it is estimated to generate $72,000.
Orient Township Road Millage
Orient Township voters are being asked to approve 1 mill for a period of four years to be allocated and placed in a special account and used for construction and maintenance of township roads. It is estimated it will generate roughly $36,000 annually.
Osceola Township Fire Millage
Osceola Township voters are being asked to approve 2.0 mills for a period of six years beginning in 2020 to provide funds for operating, equipping constructing and purchasing for the Evart Area Joint Fire Department or for any other purpose authorized by law for fire service purposes. In the first year, it is estimated to generate $62,700.
Osceola Township Road Improvement and Maintenance Millage Renewal
Osceola Township voters are being asked to renew 2.0 mills for a period of four years for the improvement and maintenance of public roads in the township. It is estimated to generate a little more than $64,000 in the first year.
Sherman Township Fire Protection Millage Renewal
Sherman Township voters are being asked to renew 2 mills for a period of four years beginning in 2021 for continued participation with the Tustin Area Fire Department. In the first year, it is estimated to generate $68,500.
Sylvan Township Fire Millage
Sylvan Township voters are being asked to approve 2.0 mills for a period of six years beginning in 2020 to provide funds for operating, equipping constructing and purchasing for the Evart Area Joint Fire Department or for any other purpose authorized by law for fire service purposes. In the first year, it is estimated to generate $68,400.
Village of Tustin Marijuana Ordinance
Village voters are being asked to approve or deny an ordinance that will completely prohibit the establishment and/or operation of all types of marijuana establishments with village limits.
WEXFORD COUNTY PROPOSALS
Manton Fire Department Operations Millage Renewal
The renewal looks to continue 0.5 mills for five years beginning in 2021 for general department operation. In the first year, it is estimated it raise nearly $8,400.
Amendment to the Manton Charter
The amendment to the Manton City Charter is asking voters to approve that both the city clerk and city treasurer are appointed for six-year rather than two years as they currently are.
Clam Lake Township Fire Protection Millage Renewal
The renewal looks to continue 2.0 mills for four years beginning in 2021 for general department operation. In the first year, it is estimated it raise nearly $193,000.
Henderson Township Fire Millage Renewal
This renewal looks to continue collecting a mill for four years starting in 2020 for fire protection, emergency services, and general expense. It is estimated to raise roughly $8,400 in its first year.
Springville Township EMS Millage
Springville Township voters are being asked to support a proposal for 3 mills for one year (2020) to provide emergency ambulance services in the township. It is estimated to generate nearly $140,000.
Benzie Central Schools Bond Proposal
Benzie Central Schools is asking voters within the district to issue general obligation unlimited tax bonds not to exceed approximately $38.6 million to erect, furnish and equip a new elementary school, additions to Lake Ann Elementary School and the middle and high school, a new bus garage, purchasing school buses, technology and preparing, developing and improving playgrounds, playfields, and sites.
