HOXEYVILLE — For a couple of years, Alaney and Jacob Miltner had mulled the idea of keeping their canoe and kayak rental service, Pine River Paddlesport Center, open during the winter months.
Alaney said they had heard of a few places north of here that were offering guided winter rafting trips, and it seemed like a pretty good idea for their business, located on the Pine River near Hoxeyville west of Cadillac.
Being outdoorsy folks, Alaney said they had gone down the river themselves in the winter, just for the fun of it, and took some pretty breathtaking videos of the trip. Alaney said there’s nothing quite like drifting down the river after fresh snow had just fallen.
“It’s like going through Narnia,” Alaney said. “Seeing the Pine in the winter ... it’s a unique beauty you can’t get without the snow and cool ice formations.”
Last year, when droves of residents and visitors took to the outdoors to partake in safe, family-friendly activities, Alaney said they decided to offer winter rafting.
“It made sense to do it,” Alaney said. “With movies theaters, restaurants and everything closed down. A lot of people discovered outdoor recreation again.”
The raft rides were a hit. People traveled from far and wide to experience the river in the wintertime. It was so popular that Alaney said they decided to make the rafts a permanent part of their business.
Unlike canoe and kayak rentals in the summertime, Alaney said for safety reasons, a guide (usually Jacob or herself) accompanies the riders at all times.
Also, the raft is larger than a kayak or canoe, capable of carrying four to five passengers, plus the guide.
Having the guide present to worry about steering the raft allows the passengers to focus on leisurely activities such as taking photos and videos, sipping hot chocolate and socializing among themselves.
For more information on the winter rafting trips, go to thepineriver.com or call (231) 862-3471.
