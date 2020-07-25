The Central Michigan District Health Department is advising those who attended the Marion High School commencement exercises on July 17 that an attendee was likely contagious for COVID-19.
The health department is recommending those who were in attendance monitor themselves for COVID-19 and follow prevention methods very closely until July 31.
Once infected, illness begins within 2 to 14 days.
Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.
The virus that causes COVID-19 is spread most commonly from person to person, through respiratory droplets made when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. It spreads easiest when people are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet for at least 15 minutes).
It is recommended you get tested for COVID-19 if you do get symptoms.
You can call 211 or go to www.michigan.gov/coronavirustest for testing locations.
