CADILLAC — The COVID-19 pandemic came to Michigan more than a year ago, with the first diagnoses coming on March 10, 2020 as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency.
At first, it wasn't daily life that changed; rather, it was special events that were the first to go, under the law; assemblages of more than 250 people were banned starting March 13, 2020. That ban was first expected to end April 5, 2020.
The state ordered visitor restrictions at health care facilities beginning March 14, 2020.
Local schools and community groups started announcing cancellations of community events.
MHSAA cancelled winter tournaments. CAPS cancelled a band competition. The Cadillac Senior Center cancelled a Euchre tournament. Even a health fair was axed.
Schools said they were mulling over the idea of switching to online education, but that internet connectivity and other factors would make it difficult.
Then, on March 16, 2020, the idea of living life online became much less abstract.
Gov. Whitmer ordered “limited and temporary restrictions on the use of places of public accommodation.‘
Schools closed, too, though they weren’t declared closed for the rest of the school year until April 2, 2020.
March 16, 2020 marks the day life really changed for Michiganders across the state.
Schools came up with plans to educate kids at a distance.
They also worked out ways to keep kids fed.
"Food scarcity is a real challenge for our students. Many of our families depend on CAPS for breakfast and lunch," Cadillac superintendent Jennifer Brown told the Cadillac News at the time. The district and its food vendor created a drive-up distribution process at the junior high/high school bus loop.
Meanwhile, nearly every indoor place you might choose to unwind away from work or school, was ordered closed. Bars and restaurants. Theaters and gyms. Libraries.
"This is about saving lives," Whitmer said of the various executive orders she signed early in the pandemic. "We know Michiganders are tough and have grit. We will get through this but we have to do our part."
Public life continued moving online, with Whitmer signing an order on March 18 allowing public bodies to meet electronically. Not every local government has embraced remote meetings, with some returning to in-person meetings as soon as possible, while others, such as the City of Cadillac have continued to meet remotely.
For a time, you could still get your nails done; hair, nail, tanning, massage and tattoo parlors weren’t ordered to close until March 22.
The next day, however, was when the pandemic, and everybody else, really came home: Gov. Whitmer signed the “Stay Home, Stay Safe‘ order on March 23, effective just after midnight on March 24.
The order was a “temporary requirement to suspend activities that are not necessary to sustain or protect life.‘
If your work could be done from home, you were supposed to be sent home.
If your work couldn’t be done from home, you weren’t supposed to go (unless you worked in certain industries or worked in the kind of job that would make it possible for the business to re-open in the future).
There were numerous exceptions, including child custody transfers, caring for people and animals and traveling between two residences.
The “Stay Home, Stay Safe‘ order was originally slated to end three weeks after it began but by April 9 it was extended to April 30, 2020. On April 24, it was extended again to May 15, 2020; the governor also ordered people to wear masks in enclosed public places, such as grocery stores.
On May 7, the state got a more clear picture of what re-opening would look like, as the governor detailed the phases of the “Mi Safe Start Plan.‘ But she also extended the stay-home order until May 28, 2020 while lifting some restrictions (manufacturing re-opened). On May 22, it was extended through June 12 and rebranded the “Safer at Home‘ order. It was rescinded on June 1 and the state was moved into Phase 4 of the Mi Safe Start Plan, allowing retailers to re-open on June 4 and restaurants to re-open on June 8 with capacity limits. Outdoor gatherings of less than 100 people were allowed; remote work from home, however, continued.
The re-opening was short-lived. On July 29, the governor signed an order closing bars and restaurants to indoor service and limiting indoor gathering to 10 people.
In October, the Michigan Supreme Court against the governor’s use of emergency powers; however, restrictions have continued in the months since the decision, as the state’s health department has issued orders instead.
Though a second wave hit the state in the fall of 2020 and restrictions loosened in January, a third surge in cases may be beginning; health officials have warned that the numbers are trending upwards even as vaccination efforts began in December.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.