CADILLAC — This weekend, Lincoln Elementary students in Cadillac and their families will have the chance to enjoy a little fun while also raising some funds for the school.
Parent Teacher Organization of Lincoln Elementary President Diana Kearney said the school is hosting its annual carnival and fun night event from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday. There will be carnival games for students and their families to play and, weather permitting, there will be a little train ride and a bounce house. Kearney said there also will be raffle prizes and silent auction items to bid on.
“This is our annual fun night and this is the second time we have been able to have since the pandemic,” Kearney said. “Last year was a success and we are hoping it will be again this year.”
While there isn’t a set amount of money Kearney hopes to raise or a certain thing the money raised will go toward, she said the event is vital in allowing the parent group to help the school. In the past, the money raised has helped to purchase teacher lunches, classroom and school equipment. She also said the parent group is looking at getting a vending machine for books as a way to reward and incentivize the students to stay involved with learning.
The school carnival at Lincoln Elementary is for the students and their families, but Kearney said it is open to other students, such as preschool families, who are looking to do something fun this Saturday.
Lincoln Elementary is located at 125 Ayer St.
