CADILLAC — A 22-year-old Lincoln Park woman faced a single offense in Wexford County’s 84th District Court that alleged she tried fraudulently to use a check.
Sanessa Marie Escobar was charged with one count of uttering and publishing a check for $2,260 for her connection with an incident on June 1 in Haring Township. If convicted of the offense, she faces up to 14 years in prison.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Escobar is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court released Escobar on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Feb. 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.