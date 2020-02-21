REED CITY — Reed City can now be added to the growing number of cities and counties that have become part of the Purple Heart Trail.
The city council voted to rename Linear Park the Reed City Purple Heart Trail at the Tuesday, Feb. 17 meeting and has plans to be added to the list of 10 other cities throughout Michigan that have designated a portion of road, trail or monument to the nation-wide Purple Heart Trail.
“Though largely ceremonial, the need to draw the state’s veterans out to be recognized and have a supportive community is as important as ever, as record numbers of veterans, particularly those who have been wounded, are far more prone to suffer from PTSD, depression and suicidal thoughts,‘ Reed City veteran Russ Nehmer said.
Nehmer, a Purple Heart recipient, has been spearheading the Purple Heart Trail movement in Reed City for the past few years and is excited to finally see some movement.
“It means a lot to be able to see the community back this,‘ he said.
Established in 1992, the purpose of the Purple Heart Trail is to create a symbolic and honorary system of roads, highways, bridges, and other monuments that give tribute to the men and women who have been awarded the Purple Heart medal.
The Purple Heart Trail creates a visual reminder to those who use the road system or trail that others have paid a high price for their freedom to travel and live in a free society. Signs placed at various locations indicate the areas where legislation has been passed to designate roads and trails as part of The Purple Heart Trail. The actual format and design of the signs vary from state to state.
Currently, there are designated sections across 45 states as well as Guam.
Along with the 10 cities in Michigan, Barry County, Oscoda County and Otsego County have also designated portions of trails and roads to the national trail.
For Reed City, Linear Park seemed to be the perfect spot to designate as part of the Purple Heart Trail, Nehmer and Reed City Mayor Trevor Guiles said.
“With there being talks about placing a veteran memorial around there and making that a veteran park in the future, it seemed to be a good fit to start honoring our vets,‘ Guiles said.
Nehmer and Guiles had discussed designating a portion of US-10 or Chestnut Street but it would have to go through the Michigan Department of Transportation. Time was of the essence, Guiles said, because there is an opportunity to get free signs for the park through the Purple Heart Trail Program.
Though the act of renaming Linear Park is only ceremonial, in becoming a Purple Heart community, Nehmer hopes that local veterans will be able to find comfort in knowing their community supports them and the sacrifices they made.
“It is hoped that this proclamation will help those veterans suffering in silence to find meaning in their community here in Reed City and hopefully Osceola County,‘ Nehmer said.
The City Manager, Ron Howell will be updating the council on the progress of getting on the National Purple Heart Trail and getting the appropriate signage for the park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.