Lions annual medallion hunt offering 2 ways to win

CADILLAC — Playing attention to detail and having a good mind for solving puzzles could net someone $300 or $50 in early July.
The Cadillac Lions Club is again hosting its citywide Medallion Hunt. Whoever finds this medallion somewhere within Cadillac’s city limits will win $300, the medallion that pictures KISS and bragging rights for the year, organizer Tim Anderson said.
As in the past, it is a free contest open to anyone in the area above 18 and will start on July 1, when Anderson will read a clue one time for the medallion’s location during the WCDY 107.9 morning radio show. Every morning, an additional clue will be read until the final day, July 7.
Although it is free, Anderson said participants need to get a ticket via the Cadillac Lions’ Facebook page. The purpose is to help the organization know how many people are participating. If a person fails to get the ticket via Facebook, they are not eligible to win the prize, Anderson said.
Anderson said he got the idea for the friendly competition from when he worked for Consumers Energy in Houghton Lake.
“They did something similar in the winter during Tip-Up Town and I brought it here to try in the summer,‘ he said. “They (Consumers Energy) helped with the setup and I tweaked it to make more ours.‘
If a person misses the clues between 8 and 8:30 a.m. from July 1 through July 7, Anderson said the clues also will be available each day at some of the event’s sponsors, including the radio station, Michigan Coffee Co., G and D Pizza and Party Store and Primos BBQ.
Anderson also said there will be a twist put on the hunt this year.
A Junior Medallion Hunt was supposed to be introduced this year for kids 12 and under during the Cadillac Freedom Festival but since the event was canceled it will be delayed until next year.
Since the Lions already had the junior medallion, Anderson said after the first medallion is found the daily clues will continue until seven are read on the radio. However, only those who are registered for the main hunt can participate. An eighth clue will be read, which will help players decipher the words needed from the seven previous clues that will lead to the mini-medallion hidden somewhere in the city. It also will be worth $50.
The person or persons who found the first medallion can not find and claim the smaller one. Again, Anderson said the hope is to have the kids hunt next year during the Cadillac Freedom Festival.
For more information about the event, go to www.facebook.com/CadillacLionsMedallionHunt.
