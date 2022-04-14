CADILLAC — The Cadillac Lions Club shack sunk through the ice of Lake Cadillac near the city park on Monday, several days later than the shack normally goes under.
Cadillac Lions Club member Tim Anderson said the shack typically sinks during the last week of March, although the latest date on record is April 14.
The Lion’s Club since the mid 2000s has been placing the bright yellow shack on the ice to raise money for sight assistance and hearing aids for area children.
Anderson said a total of $3,623.50 was raised through ticket sales.
After payouts were given to first and second place winners, they cleared $2,425.50.
Anderson said the club believes that is a record. The funds will be put in the community assistance fund so when requests come in they will use money from there. He anticipated that 90% will go toward hearing aids and glasses.
The Cadillac Lions’ Shack officially sank at 5:17.56 p.m. on April 11. With a guess of 5:10 p.m. on April 11, Keri Dines won $1,000, while Kathleen Jeffers won $200 for second place with a guess of 5:05 p.m. on April 11.
