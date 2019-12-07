EVART — People started lining up nearly two hours before Lit Provisioning Centers in Evart opened on Friday to buy recreational marijuana.
Lit is part of a larger company, Lume Cannabis Company. Lume currently operates a store in Kalamazoo and a growing facility in Evart on US-10.
"People were lining up as early as seven this morning," Lume employee Jared Haga said. "And it has been steady ever since. We have been really, really busy."
But busy is what was expected, said Lume President and COO Doug Hellyar.
"The store has been preparing all through the night from inventory to making sure the system for checking people in and out functioned smoothly," he said. "I am extremely proud and could not be happier with the team at Lit."
Police chief John Beam said he was happy to see how everything was controlled.
"We are really just here to make sure US-10 doesn't get blocked," he said. "(Lit) seems to really have everything under control with the warming stations and extra help. They were really prepared for today."
To make sure order was kept throughout the day and to not overcrowd the small store, five customers were allowed in the store at a time.
With customer traffic consistent throughout the morning, Hellyar said he guessed they had served hundreds of people by noon and would continue to serve hundreds more by the time the store closed at 10 p.m.
"Today has gone so much better than expected," he said. "I do not know for sure, but I would say we have served hundreds and hundreds of people as of right now."
And with the number of people turning out, Haga said the stigma has started to fade when it comes to marijuana.
"Growing up, it was seen as something very taboo," he said. "It is cool to see where it has come today. It is pretty amazing."
One customer, who uses marijuana for her anxiety, said there is a sense of freedom to walk in a store and buy marijuana.
"We have a freedom back," Amber Moon from Big Rapids said. "(...) It's so amazing to see these steps being taken."
Hellyar said it was a good prediction of what the demand looks like for recreational marijuana.
"We have had people from all over the state come," he said. "It makes us excited for the future."
Hellyar said Lume is looking at long-term projects like expanding the company to 100 stores across Michigan in the next five years to shorter-term projects like moving Lit to a much larger location in Evart by April 1 of 2020 and starting a delivery system for recreational and medical marijuana within the next month.
"It is all exciting stuff," he said.
