LEROY — Third-graders at Pine River Area Elementary recently continued a long-standing tradition after COVID-19 prevented them from doing it the past year.
Pine River Area Elementary Principal Heidi Hayes said the third-graders participated in Operation Christmas Child on Nov. 12. Hayes said the school has participated in this program for several years but was unable to recently due to the pandemic.
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international relief organization. Its mission is to provide local partners around the world with shoeboxes filled with small toys, hygiene items and school supplies as a means of reaching out to children in their communities.
These simple gifts are delivered outside the United States to children affected by war, poverty, natural disaster, famine, and disease. They also are provided to children living on Native American reservations in the U.S.
“This was an awesome experience for our students as it allowed them to give to others,” Hayes said. “The United Methodist Church organizes this event and we are very grateful that they include our mighty Bucks in this.”
Operation Christmas Child was started in the United Kingdom in 1990 by Dave and Jill Cooke. Three years later, the Wales-based shoebox gift project merged in a partnership with Samaritan’s Purse. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has delivered gift-filled shoeboxes to over 188 million children in more than 170 countries and territories.
