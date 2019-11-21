MCBAIN — The latest production from the Northern Michigan Christian School drama department is the ever-popular Disney musical “Little Mermaid.‘ The play will be presented this Friday and Saturday, Nov. 22-23, with 7 p.m. performances each evening and a Saturday matinee at 2 p.m. The tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students.
“Every year you try to find the play that best fits your students,‘ said Jill Haan, who directs the stage production annually along with Julie VanHaitsma, prior to the start of a dress rehearsal Saturday on the Elenbaas stage.
“Little Mermaid is a classic from Disney with a great story, great songs and great dance routines. It’s family-friendly and there’s some romance sprinkled in. I think people will really enjoy it.‘
Haan said it is a young cast this year, with sophomore Ryleigh Langton playing the lead role of Ariel, the princess mermaid who longs to be a human so she can marry the human prince Eric, and freshman Isaac Bowden, who takes on the role of Eric. Another sophomore, Jenny Kuperus, plays the role of the villain, Ursula the sea witch.
“The cast is young overall but they bring a lot of energy and intensity to the stage and they’re coming together really well,‘ Haan said.
Ryleigh, who has a deep, strong voice and a calm stage presence, played a major role in last year’s play (Newsies) as a freshman, so the spotlight is not unfamiliar for her.
“I’ve been involved in the choir in school but was never in a play before last year,‘ she said.
“It’s a lot of work behind the scenes and a lot of fun at the same time.‘
Ryleigh said this year’s musical brings a lot of energy to the stage with a mix of “funny, sad and romantic moments‘ throughout.
Isaac said he was surprised to land the lead role of Prince Eric but pleased at the same time.
“They’re showing a lot of confidence in me and I like that,‘ he said.
Isaac describes Eric as “a prince who would prefer to be a sailor.‘ The musical production of Little Mermaid is a little different than the movie, he said, with some twists and turns and plenty of humor.
“There are a number of different story lines at the same time and they all meet at the end,‘ he said.
Senior Josh Byard plays the role of Sebastian, the exasperated red Jamaican crab and servant of King Triton, who is played by senior Garrett Langton. Senior Ezra Dieterman brings humor to the stage in the role of Scuttle the Sea Gull. Senior Silas Bowden plays the role of Grimsby, the fellow sailor and confidant of Prince Eric.
Mabel Yount plays Flounder, the best friend of Ariel, and Ariel’s six older sisters are portrayed by Megan Bennett, Maggie Yount, Emma Roper, Amelia DeRuiter, Emma Shaarda and Tana VanPolen. Jonas Lanser and Anna Lanser portray Flotsam and Jetsam, the eel minions of the evil Ursula the sea witch.
— Elenbaas Performing Arts Center at McBain High School
— Friday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 23, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
— Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students
