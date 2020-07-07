Little Mexico to re-open this weekend following closure

CADILLAC — Little Mexico in Haring Township is a tight-knit restaurant. There are five employees.
If a couple are sick, that's half their crew, said Christina Guerrero, who co-owns the restaurant, which opened four years ago.
Little Mexico was already down one person while an employee waited for a health procedure that kept getting postponed.
When she finally could get the procedure, she was tested for COVID-19. The test came back negative. But days later, the employee felt sick. She went to the emergency room on a Friday, and by Saturday, she learned that she had COVID-19.
That prompted the closure of Little Mexico.
It wasn't forced upon them, and the owners have stressed on Facebook that they don't believe any customers were exposed to the virus.
But Guerrero herself might have been. She visited with the employee shortly before the employee tested positive for the virus.
"We are close knit . . . so we had been around her outside of work," Guerrero told the Cadillac News. "It's us personally that were in contact with her."
Guerrero needed to quarantine. And that meant Little Mexico would need to temporarily close.
"The restaurant doesn't really run without me," Guerrero laughed.
Guerrero is in quarantine until Friday (she hadn't had any symptoms as of Monday when the Cadillac News spoke to her) and hopes that Little Mexico will be able to re-open this weekend.
Little Mexico's temporary closure is somewhat ironic because the restaurant had weathered the governor's "Stay Home" order, offering take-out to customers instead of dine-in meals. Northern Michigan restaurants were allowed to re-open to dine-in customers on May 22.
"We were doing really well beforehand. We had a little cushion. We're fine," Guerrero said. "It's more of an emotional thing than anything."
It's extra emotional because of how supportive their customers have been.
"The day I posted that, I was scared," Guerrero said. She was sure there would be backlash. But instead, kindness has ruled the day.
"I was in tears reading all the comments. I was like, 'This is amazing. Everyone is so understanding," Guerrero told the newspaper. "I have not had one negative comment."
