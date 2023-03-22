CADILLAC — Little more information was released by police Tuesday regarding the crash that killed two Amish children and severely injured a third Monday morning near Manton.
Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said his office had not received any updates Tuesday afternoon regarding the condition of the third child involved in the crash. The crash involved an open-air horse-drawn buggy and a passenger vehicle Monday in Cedar Creek Township. He also said the investigation is ongoing.
At 8:15 a.m. Monday, deputies from the sheriff’s office were dispatched to the crash on East 16 Road near North 39 Road involving an Amish open-air buggy and a passenger vehicle. Police said the passenger vehicle driven by a 48-year-old Manton man was traveling eastbound on East 16 Road and the buggy, occupied by three Amish youth, Samuel Miller, 7, Hannah Miller, 9, and Rachel Miller, 11, was traveling southbound on North 39 Road on their way to school. The names of the three Miller siblings and where they were headed Monday morning was obtained from Rachel and Samuel’s obituaries.
The buggy approached the intersection and proceeded to cross through the intersection pulling into the path of the Manton man’s vehicle, according to police. The buggy and the three children were struck by the vehicle and police said they were thrown from it. Rachel and Samuel were killed and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Hannah was flown to DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids with serious injuries. Police said the Manton man and his three passengers were not injured in the crash.
On Monday, Taylor said the horse that was pulling the buggy was not injured in the crash and fled the scene of the crash. Eventually, it returned to its home, according to Taylor. The preliminary investigation did not suggest that excessive speed was a factor in the crash and police have yet to officially release the names of anyone involved in the crash.
