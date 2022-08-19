CADILLAC — Lake Cadillac Resort staff members and management have had their hands full lately getting ready for the first-ever Summer Bash next Saturday.
In addition to constructing a stage for live music performances behind the resort, staff have been busy ironing out the details of what resort co-owner Mike Blackmer promises to be “the biggest fireworks show in Cadillac.”
“I’m excited,” said Blackmer, who is optimistic that response to the event will be enough to justify making it an annual occurrence.
Blackmer said he and the managers of his businesses in the Cadillac area, including the Lake Cadillac Resort, Pines Sports Bar and Bowling Center, and Dockside Inn, sat down earlier this year to brainstorm a unique community event.
“What can we do differently in Cadillac that hasn’t been done?” Blackmer said. “We thought, ‘we have all this property at the resort, why not have some kind of bash?’”
Thus, the idea of Summer Bash began to take shape, and when it was announced in the spring that the Cadillac Freedom Festival would be canceled this year, along with fireworks over the lake, Summer Bash was born.
“Anybody that knows me knows I like fireworks,” said Blackmer, who annually organizes fireworks shows at one of his other businesses in the area — Merritt Speedway.
See Summer on A-3
“I really didn’t want to go a whole year without them.”
Blackmer in June received approval from the Cadillac City Council to launch fireworks from North Boulevard as part of Summer Bash. Since that time, Blackmer has been working closely with city officials, who tell him that the fireworks display planned for Summer Bash is about twice the size of the one people are accustomed to seeing as part of the Freedom Festival.
In addition to fireworks, Summer Bash will feature live musical performances, including from headlining act Live Wire, which is a tribute band covering tunes from Blackmer’s favorite rock ‘n roll group, AC/DC.
Summer Bash also will feature an arts and crafts festival, along with a variety of food and beverage items for sale at the resort, including pizza, hotdogs, brats, ice cream, beer, wine, and alcoholic slushies.
No coolers or alcohol will be allowed into the event from the outside and attendees should bring their own lawn chairs for seating.
There is no cost to attend Summer Bash, other than what you choose to pay for food and beverages.
Those who can’t make it to the resort can still see the fireworks display over Lake Cadillac. Blackmer said views from Kenwood Park and the Mitchell State Park should be pretty spectacular.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.