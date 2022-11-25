CADILLAC — Enjoy a full day of music, food and retro decor shopping for local nonprofit Jam and Bread.
Founder Marla Courtney is ready to launch her program to provide community kids with music lessons and entrepreneurial skills. She’s partnered with a group of Cadillac area businesses and organizations to host its first fundraiser in The Greenhouse venue at Primos BBQ/Willow Market.
The two-part event takes place on Saturday, Nov. 26, starting with a retro market from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Downtown storefront Angel’s House of Treasures and jewelry artist It’s a Denise will be selling handmade goods, along with several other vendors, including Courtney’s own business, Mildred and Mary. A portion of the funds provided for Angel’s House of Treasures and Mildred and Mary will also be used to support Wonderland Humane Society.
At 5 p.m., the event becomes accessible by paid ticket only. For $40, attendees receive dinner from Primos BBQ, a slice of apple pie from Hoxeyville Homestead, Chunky Bear Coffee and a performance by rockabilly artist Delilah DeWylde at 7 p.m. Before DeWylde’s performance, a DJ will be spinning records with tunes from the ‘50s and ‘60s.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward the Jam and Bread startup fund. Courtney’s vision for Jam and Bread is a place where kids of all ages can learn to be independent and pick up a new hobby along the way.
The “jam” side of the program focuses on teaching participants a musical instrument. So far, Courtney has secured instructors for guitar, violin, viola, ukulele and voice, but there are more to come. Classes will be offered on a sliding payment scale, Courtney said, to ensure that any kid who’s interested can receive lessons.
The “bread” side of the program refers to money-making ventures. Participants will learn to brainstorm, design, package and market their own product, which will then be sold at monthly markets at The Greenhouse.
Courtney’s hope is that once her kids learn their new skills, they can use them to make an impact on their community. The Jam and Bread platform is also being used to promote volunteerism, not just with local youth, but with adults, too.
During Saturday’s fundraiser, Courtney will also be launching a subgroup of Jam and Bread called Volunteer Cadillac. There will be a poster set up in The Greenhouse which displays a QR for attendees to scan and scroll through a list of local groups and nonprofit organizations that could use a little extra help.
Tickets for the fundraiser are already available either online through Eventbrite, or in person at Angel’s House of Treasures, Charming North and Willow Market.
