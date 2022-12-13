Major Marion Jo Nederhoed is from Cadillac and received her commission from Officer Candidate School (OCS) at Fort Benning, Georgia in 2008 as a Logistics Officer (Transportation). She is currently serving as a Training with Industry Fellow at USAA in San Antonio, Texas. Maj. Nederhoed has severed on several deployments including Afghanistan (twice) and Kuwait. In 2018 she served her first tour as a Public Affairs Officer at the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade at Osan Airbase in South Korea. Her most recent assignments included PAO at the 3rd Cavalry Regiment and Media Operations Chief at III Armored Corps at Ft. Hood, Texas. Maj. Nederhoed’s civilian education includes a master’s degree in Business Administration with a Minor in Marketing from Baker College of Flint and an Associate Degree in Graphic Design from Baker College of Cadillac and an Associate Degree in Journalism from Ferris State University in Big Rapids. She is a former Cadillac News reporter. She has two adult children who are both married and five grandchildren that live in Michigan.
Speechless. That is what I am feeling right now. It is tough to put into words all the emotions that I am feeling after being part of America’s game! I have been in the Army for 14 years, now a Major, and I had never attended an Army-Navy game. My experience this past week in Philadelphia at this historic rivalry is one of the top highlights of my military career.
I’m currently serving as a fellow for the Army Training With Industry Program at USAA in San Antonio as part of the Corporate Communications Team. It’s a year-long assignment where I gain new experiences in the corporate world and provide professional input as an active military member.
USAA sponsored the Army-Navy game, and I served as the liaison for the Senior Military Leaders for both Army and Navy who participated in Media Row. As a Field Grade Officer in Public Affairs Officer, I have had a lot of experience working with media, but not as the coordinator for this significant event helping to coordinate schedules for 10 leaders with 25 different media outlets, including radio, television, print and digital media.
For 123 years, the Army Cadets from West Point and the Midshipmen from the United States Naval Academy have marched onto the field for the Army-Navy Game. There have only been a few years during that period that the game didn’t take place. This is a game where heroes take the field and play for their academies and their country. These players are willing to give up their lives as Soldiers and Sailors for our Freedom and are held to a very high standard. They continue to carry 20 credits of classes, train and prepare to be our next generation’s elite fighting force, maintain a high fitness level and perform as outstanding football players.
When I thought about all these attributes, it hit home and made me realize just how fortunate I was to be able to not only attend but take part in such a storied event. This game will go down in history. It was the first time an Army-Navy Game ever went into overtime, and then it finished in double overtime. WOW!
I was standing on the field for the last five minutes of the game and was overwhelmed with emotion with all the action going on around me. I was on the sideline of the Army, standing among the cadets. They were cheering, smiling and embracing each other. Leaders of all ranks were running up and down the sideline, yelling into the crowd and encouraging the cadets to cheer “Defense” to motivate their team during the last few minutes of the game. The Army was down 7-10 at the time, and all they needed was a field goal to tie the game. With just a few seconds left on the clock Army scored, making the score 10-10. The crowd went wild. I was standing next to the Military Times reporter and asked him if he ever recalled overtime because I couldn’t remember seeing any. Then came the announcement that it was the first time in history that the game would be played in overtime.
The rest of the game was sheer madness. I couldn’t keep up with everything that was happening at this point. It was such a thriller. I was trying to capture content on my phone and laughing at the reporter beside me. Everything was happening so fast that he didn’t have time to post and share updates. As a former reporter, this is both a journalist’s dream and a nightmare. You have all this amazing footage to share, and your phone keeps spinning, and it won’t upload.
Then when reality hit that the Army won, there was a thunder of cheers, and the cadets poured over the wall into the stadium to celebrate. I felt like an ant on the field and was almost trampled several times. I was still trying to capture content on the sideline, so I took cover in front of the Army canon while people were charging onto the infield all around me.
Earlier in the day, I received a coin from GEN Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He thanked me for serving as his PAO with USAA and representing the military. His wife presented me with a bag of homemade cookies, and I savored the sweetness on my flight home to San Antonio. It’s moments like this that all the stress leading up to the event melts away, and the hard work is all worth it. While standing by the canon, GEN Milley walked up to me again, gave me a fist bump, and said, “Great game. Good work, PAO.” I wanted to cry. As a PAO, we are behind the scenes covering the event. We don’t often get recognition, nor do we expect to. It is our job to share the story, precisely what I was doing then. It meant so much that he took a quick moment to acknowledge me and say thank you. That is one of the things in a soldier’s eye that makes a great leader.
There are so many moments from this experience that I could go on and on. However, there are some key things that I want to share. First, be bold and go after your dreams. That is how I ended up at this game and a PAO. Coming from the small towns of McBain and Cadillac in Northern Michigan, I never dreamed of joining the Army until later. We only sometimes have exposure to these ideas in a small town or rural area growing up. Those dreams also led to my positions as a PAO and working as a TWI Fellow at USAA. Those are all stories for another time, but it was because of a dream.
Finally, one of the reasons it meant so much to me to be a part of this game was to share the story. Being a soldier and an Army officer and serving our country has been one of the most incredible things I’ve ever done. I feel like I am living a dream and sometimes wonder when I will wake up. I get to share stories about our extraordinary men and women who serve. The importance of this game is the cadets and midshipmen, who will soon be our next generation of officers. It is also about the young men and women who went out on the field, raised their right hand and enlisted to join the military during the game. That was a powerful moment.
At the end of the day, although it was great that Army won, it was about a nation coming together and cheering on each other. Before the kickoff, tradition repeated itself in the pageantry as the Army Corps of Cadets, and the Brigade of Midshipmen marched onto the field. I hope that many of our young men and women who were watching the game will decide to be a part of these historical traditions and choose to serve.
