SEARS — Over the last year, Seth Lloyd estimates that his farm has lost about 80% of its honey bees.
Numbers are dwindling fast throughout the north, but Lloyd is working to keep his colonies alive and help other farmers along the way. Lloyd’s family has a legacy of honey beekeeping, starting with his father’s hobby hives. In his later high school years, he began working with a local honey bee farmer named Ed Eisele, who then helped Lloyd establish his own colonies.
“I started working for him during my summers,” Lloyd said. “I guess it just kind of snowballed from there.”
Eisele had about 2,500 colonies at the time, and after Lloyd completed his college education, his role was to travel with those colonies across the country to complete pollination contracts. When Eisele retired, Lloyd started farming solo and now keeps anywhere between 500 and 1,000 colonies.
Lloyd said parasitic mites are the main contributing factor to the honey bee decline, and they run rampant during harsh, northern winters. Without the consistent care of a beekeeper, they will more than likely die off. Beekeeping is especially crucial in Michigan, where the winters are long and cold.
“Any bees that have to winter tend to die from wintertime, from high mite loads, if they’re not maintained by a beekeeper, because they just can’t survive the winters with that parasitic load on them,” he said. “So pretty much all your honey bees north are maintained by people.”
For the last three years, Lloyd has been winterizing his own bees in a temperature controlled barn and had seen some success, but after suffering a hefty loss, he’s now decided to ship his bees down to Texas for the colder seasons. When they return in March, Lloyd will begin the splitting process, which helps to develop more colonies and generate a stronger population.
This won’t be the first time Lloyd’s honey bees have been shipped out of state. His farm is known for producing local honey, but their primary source of income are pollination contracts. Farmers across the country will hire Lloyd Honey Farm to send their bees out to pollinate their crops.
Lloyd said a vast majority of produce found at big box retailers has been pollinated by honey bees. For blueberries in particular, he said they increase crop yield by 50%.
In January, Lloyd’s bees are moved out to California to pollinate almond trees, and in May, they pollinate blueberry bushes both in and out of state. Lloyd said beekeeping is considered a niche amongst the agricultural community, but it’s one that’s become necessary for other farmers to survive. Developing symbiotic relationships with growers around the country is what drives Lloyd to continue his work, in addition to his general fascination with honey bees as an insect.
“You take a small colony, and you raise it in from some 15,000 or 20,000 population, up to 80,000 or 100,000 population, just watching it grow over the summer,” he said. “You get a good feeling of satisfaction and pride when you have all these healthy colonies at the end of the year, going around and pollinating produce crops.”
Honey making has become a byproduct of Lloyd’s pollination contracts. There’s so much of it to go around post-pollination that he and his brother, Evan, decided to start bottling and selling their honey through local retailers ecommerce.
Lloyd said his brother, father and girlfriend have been by his side through the establishment of his farm, and with their help, it’s become a successful family operation. Although their recent population decline has been difficult, he’s confident they’ll be able to keep moving and doing work that matters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.