LMSA board votes to negotiate with contractors to bring sewer overhaul costs down

CADILLAC — After bids on the Lake Mitchell sewer overhaul came in more than twice as high as anticipated, the board on Tuesday voted to sit down with contractors to explore more affordable alternatives.
Brian Sousa, vice president of Wade Trim, the company that is engineering the project, recommended negotiating with contractors after explaining the background behind the bids that were received.
According to documents that have been posted on wadetrim.com, one bid each was submitted for two different aspects of the overhaul project, one being for “Grinder Pump Station Improvements and Gravity Main Cleaning and Televising,” and the other being for “Pump Station Upgrades at Submersible Pump Stations.”
The bid on the first part of the project, submitted by J.R. Heineman and Sons, came in at $14,063,000. The bid on the second part of the project, submitted by The Isabella Corporation, came in at $4,884,000. For both projects, that’s a total amount of $18,947,000. The LMSA previously was approved for a loan of up to $9.3 million by the United States Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to pay for the entire overhaul.
Sheila Hill, LMSA project manager, said at the Tuesday meeting that according to a Baker Tilly cash flow analysis, if the board were to borrow $18 million to pay for both parts of the project as they were bid, rates for users of the sewer system would increase to $156 per month. Currently, rates are under $100 a month.
Sousa said LMSA is in a tough situation because the work needs to be done within a matter of a couple of years, not piecemeal over many years.
Donal Brady, environmental engineer for the EGLE Water Resources Division at the Cadillac District Office, previously told the Cadillac News that the problems with the system stem primarily from its age and the fact that upgrades were not completed in the 35 years prior to the LMSA taking it over from the Wexford County Department of Public Works in 2015.
As a result of outdated infrastructure, Brady said the LMSA has had numerous sanitary sewer overflows in recent years, which is one of the factors that compelled him to look into implementing an Administrative Consent Order — something the board agreed to last year.
According to the order, if the LMSA fails to complete necessary improvements by certain dates, it could face fines and penalties.
Given the situation, Sousa said the LMSA board had a few options for what it could do after receiving bids: it could secure the funds to pay for the project as it was bid; negotiate with the bidding contractor to reduce costs; rebid the project; or reject the bid and negotiate with other contractors to reduce costs.
Sousa said his initial impression of the $14 million bid on the first part of the project was that it was too high, and when he spoke to officials with Rural Development about it, they agreed. Sousa said he thought the $4.8 million bid on the second part of the project was within a reasonable range.
Ultimately, Sousa recommended that the board reject the $14 million bid on the first contract and negotiate with other contractors to reduce the scope of that part of the project. Sousa also recommended that this part of the project be tackled in segments instead of all at once. He said he knows of three or four contractors that would be interested in bidding on the project if its scope was reduced in this way, (J.R. Heineman and Sons indicated they wouldn’t be interested in negotiating if their bid was rejected), although he added that the other two segments of the sewer would have to be addressed within a handful of years, per the ACO agreement with EGLE.
Sousa said negotiating with other contractors hopefully will lower project costs and also will give the LMSA more time to potentially secure grant funds to help pay for the overhaul. Recently, LSMA officials have been in contact with area lawmakers to find out if state or federal funds are available for the project.
For the $4.8 million bid on the second part of the project, Sousa recommended the board negotiate with the bidding contractor to lower costs. He said the bidder told him that some of the numbers provided likely were higher than they should be because he didn’t have enough time to price out materials before the deadline for submitting bids arrived.
Board members Robert Hilty, Mike Boyd, Steve Kitler and Ben Pearson unanimously approved Sousa’s recommendation on both parts of the project.
Afterward, Brady told the board that he’s been in contact with the enforcement people at EGLE to explain the LMSA’s situation. He said he thought the board was acting in good faith, and that it was reasonable to request an extension on an ACO mandate requiring a construction schedule be nailed down by March 1.
“I’ve heard no objections,” Brady said about the extension request. “I expect it will be granted.”
Among those who spoke during public comment following the board’s discussion on the overhaul project was Jacqueline Irwin, who represented Lake Mitchell Property Owners Inc. — a group that has been critical of the sewer system’s management and the significant increase in user rates since 2015.
Irwin, who last week told Wexford County commissioners she thought they did a disservice by dissolving the DPW and making residents around the lake solely responsible for taking care of a failing sewer system, questioned how bids came in so high when so much effort has been spent engineering the project specifications.
“Where’s the disconnect?” Irwin said.
Irwin also asked how income levels of people around the lake were determined — something that affects what type of grants and other financial assistance the project qualifies for.
She added that it might be time for the LMSA to hire a lobbyist or grant writer to seek out funding sources to help pay for the project.
Also at the meeting was county commissioner Kathy Adams, who commented that the committee tasked with managing the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds will be meeting March 2 at 2:30 p.m. She said it might be worth attending to find out if some of the ARPA money can be allocated to the sewer overhaul.
Kitler said he agreed with Irwin that it might be time to hire a grant writer — perhaps someone who gets paid a commission if the grant they write is actually chosen for an award.
Kitler also added that he’d likely be available to attend the ARPA meeting as a representative of the LMSA.
