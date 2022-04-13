LMSA discover cracked discharge line at grinder pump station

CADILLAC — A sewer overflow was discovered Monday by the Lake Mitchell Sewer Authority.
According to a notice issued by the LMSA, crews discovered a grinder pump station located at 1870 E. Lake Mitchell Dr. had a cracked discharge line and required emergency repair.
No material was discharged to any surface waters and to the LMSA’s knowledge, there are no health and safety concerns from the event.
As a precautionary measure, the area has been broadcast with lime and tapped off to prevent public access.
According to the notice, the LMSA strongly encourages customers to report all sewer alarms and sewer overflows immediately. Customers can call the LMSA office at (231) 775-0155 or the emergency after-hours number at (231) 779-9211.
