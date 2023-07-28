CADILLAC — The Lake Mitchell Sewer Authority is moving forward with the first phase of a major sewer overhaul and this month passed a resolution to borrow $9,388,000 to finance it.
The LMSA Board of Directors unanimously approved the resolution to issue sewer bonds, which will pay to replace grinder and lift stations throughout a portion of the system.
In May, the board approved awarding the lift station work to the Isabella Corporation in the amount of $4.88 million, and the grinder station work to Hurst Mechanical in the amount of $4.37 million.
The overall cost of this portion of the project is $9,909,072. The LMSA was pre-approved for a low-interest United States Department of Agriculture and Rural Development loan in the amount of $9.3 million. The roughly $500,000 difference will be covered by existing LMSA funds.
LMSA officials for several months have been working with state lawmakers to obtain grant funds to pay for the overhaul but learned earlier this month that the project did not survive senate committee negotiations.
Board members mulled the idea of waiting to begin the project until state funding could be obtained but ultimately decided to move forward. The LMSA is in a tough position because some of the deteriorating system components need to be replaced immediately, per an administrative consent order issued last year by the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
Donal Brady, environmental engineer for the EGLE Water Resources Division at the Cadillac District Office, previously told the Cadillac News that the problems with the system stem primarily from its age and the fact that upgrades were not completed in the 35 years prior to the LMSA taking it over from the Wexford County Department of Public Works in 2015.
As a result of outdated infrastructure, Brady said the LMSA has had numerous sanitary sewer overflows in recent years, which is one of the factors that compelled him to look into implementing an administrative consent order.
Brady told LMSA board members in May that while EGLE is willing to work with them, delaying the project might not be the best course of action.
“He reminded the board that if they wait on the project to see if LMSA receives funds from the State of Michigan through the Appropriations Process, that LMSA is making a choice to hold off on moving forward with the improvements,” minutes from the meeting state.
“He expressed his concerns from a regulatory perspective and said EGLE is willing to work with LMSA, because the board is attempting to do the right thing and make the improvements. However, if LMSA chooses not to move forward with the RD loan, he did not know how EGLE would view that, because the board would be actively delaying the project.”
According to the order, if the LMSA fails to complete necessary improvements by certain dates, it could face fines and penalties.
LMSA Project Manager Sheila Hill said assuming the bond goes through, work on the system could begin by spring 2024.
Hill added that while not being chosen for state funding was a disappointment, they intend to continue seeking out grants, at both the state and federal level.
As a result of the bond issuance, LMSA customers will see their bills increase from $94 a month to $136 a month.
