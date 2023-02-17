LMSA receives bids on sewer overhaul, to discuss on Tuesday

CADILLAC — The Lake Mitchell Sewer Authority is scheduled to meet next Tuesday to discuss bids on a major sewer overhaul around Lake Mitchell.
According to the documents which have been posted on wadetrim.com, one bid each was submitted for two contracts, one being for “Grinder Pump Station Improvements and Gravity Main Cleaning and Televising,” and the other being for “Pump Station Upgrades at Submersible Pump Stations.”
The bid on the first contract, submitted by J.R. Heineman and Sons, came in at 14,063,000. The bid on the second contract, submitted by The Isabella Corporation, came in at 4,884,000. Both both projects, that’s a total bid of $18,947,000.
The LMSA previously was approved for a loan of up to $9.3 million by the United States Department of Agriculture to pay for the project.
In September 2022, the LMSA entered into an Administrative Consent Order with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. The order outlines what improvements need to be made to the system and when those improvements need to be made.
Donal Brady, environmental engineer for the EGLE Water Resources Division at the Cadillac District Office, previously told the Cadillac News that the problems with the system stem primarily from its age and the fact that upgrades were not completed in the 35 years prior to the LMSA taking it over in 2015.
As a result of outdated infrastructure, Brady said the LMSA has had numerous sanitary sewer overflows in recent years, which is one of the factors that compelled him to look into implementing a consent order.
According to the order, if the LMSA fails to complete necessary improvements by certain dates, it could face fines and penalties.
Brady said rising material and labor costs from inflation, in addition to contractors already being inundated with work, make it a particularly challenging time to begin a project such as this but at this point, he believes it is something that must be done.
On Tuesday, Feb. 21, the LMSA board will discuss the bids received on the project.
The meeting will be held at 5 p.m., at the Selma Township Hall, located at 4101 35 Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.