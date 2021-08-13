LMSA reports additional sewer overflows after storm; wetlands to be tested for bacteria levels

CADILLAC — It was one incident after another for the Lake Mitchell Sewer Authority this week, when inclement weather, a power outage, illegal connections and customers using portable generators led to series of overflows.
On Wednesday night, the LMSA issued their fourth and fifth overflow notices of the week, with the previous three being issued Tuesday and Wednesday.
“The Lake Mitchell Sewer Authority was affected by a Consumers Energy power outage,” reads the fourth notice. “When the power was restored, at approximately 7:25 p.m., it created a surge of sewer flow into lift station 2B that is located on the corner of 13th Street and East Lake Mitchell Drive. The overflow ended at 7:38 p.m. No material was discharged to any surface waters.
“At approximately 7:40p.m., lift station 1B, that is located on East Lake Mitchell Drive, experienced a sewer overflow,” the fifth notice read. “This was due to the surge of sewer flow after the power was restored to the upstream grinder and lift pump stations. The lift station intermittently discharged until 8:25 p.m. There was potential impact to the wetlands located directly east of the station.”
The overflows at both lift stations were partially diluted due to the severe storm with heavy rainfall from the night before, said Sheila Hill, LMSA project manager.
Hill said two factors contributing heavily to the recent overflows are illegal connections of sump pumps and roof/foundation drains to the sewer system and sewer customers using generators during power outages to shower, wash dishes and do laundry.
Since there were a number of overflows that may have reached nearby wetlands, Tom Reichard, director of environmental health for District Health Department No. 10, asked for bacterial water samples to be taken.
“We did not receive any information as to the estimated amounts but some of the wastewater may have made its way to a wetland area on east Lake Mitchell,” Reichard wrote in an email to the Cadillac News. “The sewage was significantly diluted due to the amount of rainwater. We have asked the sewer authority to sample the water in the wetlands and the area north and south of the wetlands to determine is the bacterial levels (E. coli) are safe. If they are not, we will post the area for contact with the water.”
Fortunately, Reichard said wetlands are excellent for the treatment of wastewater, as they filter and clean the wastewater to a very high degree.
“Nevertheless, they can be overwhelmed if too much wastewater is added,” Reichard said. “In addition, no human contact should be allowed in the wetland area itself unless it is tested and the bacterial levels are acceptable (less than 300 E. coli).”
