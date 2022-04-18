LMSA reports second sewer overflow during repair of cracked discharge line

CADILLAC — The Lake Mitchell Sewer Authority last week reported a sanitary sewer overflow stemming from an incident that occurred the week prior.
According to a notice issued by the LMSA two weeks ago, crews discovered a grinder pump station located at 1870 E. Lake Mitchell Drive had a cracked discharge line and required emergency repair.
Last Thursday, April 14, the LMSA’s emergency response contractor was on site to repair the discharge line and during the installation of a steal piling, the force main was cracked and required immediate repair.
No material was discharged to any surface waters and to the LMSA’s knowledge, there is no health and safety concerns from this event.
