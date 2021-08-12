CADILLAC — The Lake Mitchell Sewer Authority experienced three overflows this week following heavy rains and severe weather.
On Tuesday, the LMSA issued a notice of an overflow at a lift station on the 1700 block of Lake Mitchell Drive.
At the time of the discharge, there was heavy rainfall — approximately 3 inches of precipitation in a period of a few hours, according to the notice.
“A major factor that is contributing to the discharge during heavy rain events are illegal connections of sump pumps and roof/foundation drain connections from the residences connected to the sewer system,” the notice continues. “There was potential impact to the wetlands located directly east of the station. To our knowledge there is no health and safety concerns from this event.”
Sheila Hill, LMSA project manager, said when residents hook their sump pumps and roof/foundation drain connections directly to the sewer system, it overburdens the system with clean water that doesn’t need to be processed and causes overflows.
She said some people hook into the system in this manner because they think it doesn’t make sense to pump water from their basement, for example, onto their lawn, since it will eventually come right back into their basement.
“They see it as defeating the purpose,” Hill said. “But they have to see the importance of what that does to the system.”
Hill said the overflow mainly consisted of clean water, with some deluded sewage mixed in.
On Wednesday, Hill said the system experienced the second overflow of the week — this time as a result of a Consumer Energy power outage during a storm event.
“When the power was partially restored to areas of the sewer system, it created a surge of inflow into the lift station that did not have power restored,” reads an overflow notice issued by LMSA. “The sanitary sewer overflow was partially diluted due to the heavy rainfall (I/I connections within the system) the night before. No material was discharged to any surface waters. To our knowledge there is no health and safety concerns from this event.”
As a result of the outage, people started using portable generators for activities such as taking showers, washing dishes, and doing laundry, which caused a third overflow.
“Those activities created the sanitary sewer overflow at the grinder pump station,” reads a notice issued by LMSA Wednesday. “No material was discharged to any surface waters. To our knowledge there is no health and safety concerns from this event.”
Hill offered these suggestions in the event of a future outage:
“The grinder pump your residence is connected to is powered by electricity and will not function during a power outage. In order to prevent waste from backing up into the lowest sink, tub, or toilet in your home, or onto the ground, severely limit the interior use of water until power is restored. This means, if you are using a generator during a power outage, please do not shower, wash dishes, or do laundry and limit flushing the toilet.”
