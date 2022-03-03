LMSA sewer line punctured by Consumers Energy guy anchor

Pictured is an excavated sewer line that had been punctured by a Consumers Energy guy line anchor.

 Courtesy photo

CADILLAC — Emergency crews responded to a sewer pipe collapse Wednesday in Cherry Grove Township.

According to a notice issued by the Lake Mitchell Sewer Authority, they discovered a sewer gravity line on Davidsen Road had a small section of pipe that collapsed.

When crews excavated the site, they discovered a Consumers Energy guy anchor had penetrated the sewer line. A guy anchor is attached to a guy line, which is a tensioned cable or wire used to support a power line.

According to the LMSA notice, no material was discharged to any surface waters and to their knowledge, there is no health and safety concerns from this event.

