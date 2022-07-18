CADILLAC — Technicians will be performing smoke tests throughout the Lake Mitchell Sewer Authority during the next couple of weeks to detect areas where groundwater may be entering the system.
Sheila Hill, Lake Mitchell Sewer Authority project manager, said the locations where the technicians will be performing the tests are on Bass Court, Birch Drive, Birch Knoll Lane, Birch Lane, Brandy Drive, Cherry Grove Lane, Davenport Lane, portion of East M-55, Elm Boulevard, Elm Court, Forest Boulevard, Forest Lawn Drive, Franke Lane, Harris Trail, Henderson Place, Lynn Place, Maple Boulevard, Park Lane, Peninsula Drive, Pickeral Court, South Lake Drive, portions of South Lake Mitchell Drive, Sunset Point, Torrey Road, West Lake Drive, portions of West Lake Mitchell Drive, and Woodland Drive.
Crews will begin this effort starting on Bass Court then continuing on the west side of Lake Mitchell.
According to a notice mailed to customers living in areas where the smoke tests will be conducted, smoke testing involves blowing harmless smoke into the sewer system to locate breaks, defects, roof/foundation drains, and broken cleanouts.
As a result, smoke may be seen coming from roof vents, building foundations, catch basins, clean-outs, down spouts, or manhole covers.
Residents do not need to be home during the smoke testing and smoke should not enter a home or building if it is plumbed and vented properly, and traps contain water. The smoke used is manufactured for this purpose and is non-toxic, non-hazardous, non-staining, and is not a fire hazard.
The test itself takes approximately 15 minutes and technicians may walk around a home/building to observe for smoke.
Residents may want to consider making arrangements for any person home alone and is disabled, any individuals with respiratory problems, and/or elderly/minor persons who will be alone and may be alarmed or confused if they see smoke.
Those who have drains, toilets, showers, sinks not in use or seldom in use should run water in the drain for 60 seconds or pour at least 3 cups of water in them prior to the beginning date of testing.
Those with fire alarm system connected to ADT, EPS, etc., may want to inform them of the dates and times that LMSA will be performing the smoke test.
In the event smoke does enter a building, do not panic. The smoke has a distinct odor, but will disappear in a few minutes with proper ventilation. Open a window or turn on a fan in the room where the smoke is present and leave the area for 10 to 15 minutes or until smoke has cleared. Please advise one of the technicians performing the smoke test if any smoke appears in your home or contact LMSA at (231) 775-0155 to report.
Smoke in the home could be an indication of a defect in the plumbing system, which is a potential health hazard. Corrections of such defects on private property are the responsibility of the property owner, and LMSA recommends that a licensed plumber be consulted to ensure the proper corrections are made.
After smoke testing is completed, notices will be sent to the property owners that need to make corrections.
Oftentimes it is as simple as removing a connected roof downspout and letting it drain on the ground or replacing a broken or missing lateral cleanout cap. The cost for the corrections is the responsibility of the property owner.
