Loads not permitted for 2 MDOT bridge projects

The Michigan Department of Transportation has changed a portion of a current construction project in Manistee County.
Recently, MDOT said all permitted loads have been changed to no permitted loads on M-55 over the Manistee River Bridge in Manistee County. The project was started to replace the M-55 bridge over the Manistee River northeast of Manistee. MDOT is in the process of replacing the M-55 bridge over the Manistee River.
The work also requires a detour that will remain in place throughout construction and will use M-55, Stronach Road and U.S. 31.
MDOT also is currently doing one other bridge project in Osceola County near Reed City.
Beginning last month, Chestnut Street/U.S.10 Business Loop/Old US 131 was closed over the Hersey River for bridgework, according to MDOT. The work is expected to continue through March 10. During the work, MDOT said traffic is detoured back to Chestnut Street using Church Street and U.S. 10. Since the project started loads are not being permitted.
For up-to-date information on this project and others, go to the list of statewide lane closures at www.michigan.gov/drive.
