CADILLAC — The Wexford and Missaukee 4-H programs partnered to build bluebird nest boxes at the Wexford-Missaukee ISD Career Tech Center recently.
The program focused on educating students about bluebirds, why their populations are in danger, and how people can help protect them.
“I think it’s important for us to realize that humans do have an impact on the environment,” Missaukee 4-H Program Coordinator Andrea Mayer said. “And because of that, we are responsible for ensuring that they’re (the bluebirds) there for future generations.”
“And I think it’s important for them (the students) to understand that concept, as well as learn about conservation efforts and how they can have a community impact.”
According to Mayer, bluebirds are a species of cavity-nesting bird. This means the birds find old holes in trees, buildings and other locations to build their nests and lay eggs.
Due to environmental issues such as deforestation, the bluebird population has been on the decline. Mayer said the introduction of the European starling and the house sparrow, two invasive species, has also contributed to the problem as these two bird species outcompete bluebirds.
With all environmental pieces sharing a connection to one another, Mayer said it’s important to protect animals like the bluebirds from extinction.
“Every bird and animal is important in our area,” Mayer said. “If we cause one to die off, eventually it’s going on to have a cascading effect on the rest of the environment because all environmental pieces are interconnected.”
After watching a brief educational video on bluebirds, the students moved on to the nest boxes for the birds. After some instruction, the students and their parents were given the opportunity to build their own.
“This is an easy way to introduce the kids to topics of concern,” Wexford 4-H Program Coordinator Kate King said. “This is a hands-on activity, which is what we’re all about. Learning through doing.”
Due to the small hole in each box, Mayer said only the bluebirds can access the boxes and utilize them.
“This hole is specially designed to only allow bluebirds in,” Mayer said. “The starling and the house sparrow have a harder time getting into here.”
Thanks to supplies donated by the Consumers Energy Renewable’s Green Team, the students had enough supplies to build several boxes.
“Our Renewable’s Green Team Vision with this project and others to come is to grow future green-minded individuals and continue awareness of why being green is important,” Consumers Energy Renewable Green Team Lead Amanda Downey said.
Mayer said many of the boxes made will be placed around the Missaukee County Conservation District’s nature trail. If a student brought in a can to donate to the Cadillac Veterans Serving Veterans food bank, Mayer said they could build another box to take home.As the students finished up their boxes, Mayer said she thought Thursday’s program went fantastically.“Just seeing how focused the kids were on the building makes me happy,” Mayer said. “It makes it well worth it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.